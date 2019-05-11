As Chris Evans arrived at the Oceana Grill for his 7 a.m. Saturday shift, he was met with co-workers leaving.

“It was smoking. And everybody was running out,” said Evans, 24.

Before the fire was extinguished late Saturday morning, it rose to five alarms and required the New Orleans Fire Department to evacuate three buildings — Oceana, The Copper Monkey Bar & Grill­, and Hotel Le Marais — and bring in nearly 100 firefighters and two-dozen Fire Department trucks and vehicles, including cranes. No injuries were reported.

While investigators haven’t yet determined the cause of the blaze, some people close to the matter said that they believed that the fire had started in Ocean’s kitchen, then risen through a duct to the condos located on the upper floors of the adjacent Copper Monkey building.

Initially, an Oceana manager had asked the workers to wait, to see if they were able to re-open Oceana, which is located in the French Quarter at 739 Conti St., between Royal and Bourbon Streets. Their hopes were dashed about three hours later, as Evans and his co-workers sat on a nearby ledge on Royal Street.

At a 10 a.m. press conference held at the corner of Conti and Royal, New Orleans Fire Department spokesman Edwin Holmes said that investigators and firefighters would be there all day Saturday and maybe even part of Sunday.

While the fire had been contained by that time, Holmes said, much work still laid ahead, to determine if all the interior fires had been extinguished and making sure that the buildings were still structurally sound, after being pummeled by fire and deluged by an enormous amount of water.

“The damage is going to be pretty extensive,” Holmes said.

After the press conference, Evans’ manager told her Oceana crew that they were free to leave but that they might want to stay within the Quarter while the restaurant determined what to do next. Within the hour, co-workers said that Oceana’s parent company, Cajun Conti, had decided to temporarily steer Oceana Grill customers, and some displaced workers, to another French Quarter location, Olde Nola Cookery, at 205 Bourbon St.

At press conference, Holmes explained what efforts had been made to tamp down the fire, starting at around 6:53 a.m., when the first fire trucks had arrived on the scene, finding mostly smoke.

Almost immediately, firefighters called a second alarm, mostly because of where the fire was located, Holmes said, explaining how quickly fires can spread in the Quarter, where structures often share common walls, air ducts and vents. And once a blaze starts, it always rises — in this case to the roof of the three-story buildings, he said.

By 9:45 a.m., fire-department personnel had sounded a fifth alarm, partly to provide fresh personnel to the task, said Holmes, gesturing at the row of exhausted firefighters sitting on the Conti Street sidewalk behind him.

“These guys have taken a pounding, tearing down walls trying to get to the fire,” Holmes said.