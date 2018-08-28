Editor's note: The following is a lightly edited Q-and-A with Greg Meffert, whose book, "Landfall," will be released Wednesday, the 13th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Q: How many pounds did you lose in prison?

A: Thirty. I gained some of it back. It was, you know, awful food. And I walked about seven miles a day. There’s nothing else to do. There’s no exercise or anything. That whole Club Fed thing is a complete myth.

Q: You say in the book that Ray Nagin and you were both in on the NetMethods side deal from the beginning. We knew already that you had started getting some payments in the form of a credit card billed to the company, but it seemed like new information about the mayor.

A: Yeah. It was at the inception. It almost came out at trial, but then they (the feds) didn’t need it. It didn’t add to the veracity of the case against him. So they took it out. ... Even the name itself (NetMethods) was something that I checked back in, and he liked, and whatever. That was the original plan, to build it all up and we’d both step out into it.

Q: Perhaps the biggest surprise in here, at least for me, is your assertion that Ray Nagin threw you under the bus. Most observers probably thought it was the other way around. How did you find this out?

A: I didn’t at the time. They told me that if I wore a wire, it would go much easier, I could stop digging ... But out of an extreme blind sense of loyalty, I went and told him immediately about it. But I didn’t learn 'til much later when I pled and everything ... He, the very next day, went to them and said 'Oh my God! I didn't know about any of this.' That’s when they told me, they said, 'Our biggest fear was that he would back you up. And it would be a much harder case.' But the fact that he didn’t back up the moonlighting -- and that he found it very troubling -- they told me they knew they had us both at that point, because I had said something to the contrary already. That’s when I found out. That was literally the day after I told him they wanted me to wear a wire.

Q: There is a tension in your book between what I’d call penitence on your part, and a sense that you got railroaded. For instance, you describe Jan Mann as vindictive, and you write a lot about lies and unfair tactics on the part of the FBI. When you look back on all this, do you feel you were treated fairly? Harshly? What was your takeaway from the whole thing?

A: There’s no way I could say with [former First Assistant U.S. Attorney] Jan Mann -- she was leading the effort -- there is no way I could characterize what she did to us as fair. A couple of times, even my lawyers, who knew her, and who even worked for her in the past, were stunned by not just the underhandedness, but just the cruelty with which she went about certain things. I couldn’t categorize anything she did as fair. But I would not broad-brush the whole FBI. There were a few FBI agents that I actually had a completely different experience with. But her crew was pretty bad.

Q: What do you think of when you think of Ray Nagin now? Do you feel sorry for him?

A: It’s ambivalence, complete ambivalence. Half of me knows what he did. The other half of me, when you go through it yourself -- I mean, I wouldn’t wish what happened to me on my worst enemies. It was horrible. So ambivalence is the best way I can put it. I feel both sides of that.

Q: How harshly should people be punished for corruption?

A: People get hung up on how many years is the punishment. Your entire life is destroyed before you ever set foot in there. And it’s something you struggle with for the rest of your life. I’ll never get a job anywhere remotely like the one I had or the one I had 10-15 or 20 years ago.. Those doors are all closed to me now because everyone sees that and sees the worst. So there’s so much more to it [than prison].

Also, when you’re in there.. there’s a mind-numbing cruelty to the longer sentences. ... So many guys are in there serving 20 years for something extremely nonviolent and halfway legal now. There's no such thing as someone walks out 10 years later and they’re still themselves. It’s physically impossible. I wasn’t myself after two and a half.

So I feel for anyone who’s doing five or 10 years. What difference is three years, or five years, or seven? The difference is profound on your family. ... But the myth — if anybody thinks the person won’t learn the lesson in three years, but they’ll learn it in 10 — that’s a total myth.

I don’t believe it, and until you go through it, you don’t realize what a farce it is – ‘oh, I think 12.5 is the right number.’

Q: Ray Nagin was supposed to get 17 and he got 10. Part of me thinks: He’s ruined anyhow, what difference does it make?

A: You know, just the sheer indictment part -- that blows up your life right there. ... From then on, I’m in purgatory. I can’t do anything.. I just can grow older. That’s all I’m allowed to do. And I’m supposed to feel lucky but you have that hatchet over your head every day. You wake up with that heaviness.

Q: What’s your life like now? What kinds of doors are open to you now and which ones are closed?

A: Most doors are still closed. But there’s an upside. I’m obviously closer to my family, I cherish my family more. I was here for my mom right up until the end. It just changes you. You certainly, you don’t get a chance to have the life you had before. But you also realize that much of your life was expensive distractions anyway. And so you kind of don’t miss it.

I miss being able to do what I do. I really wish I could have the chance to do that again. And hope springs eternal. But it’s extremely difficult to get somebody to take a chance on you like that.

The problem now, is how can I ever get work when the first thing they Google you, they see all this negative stuff before you even open your mouth. There’s just so much to overcome before they say, 'Wait a minute, there was a guy that did a lot of good stuff too, and he had some talents and clearly had some accomplishments, and even his enemies admit he’s a smart guy,' or whatever. You know, yet I’d never get a chance because I’d see that and I’m like, I’d rather take a chance on a nobody.

It’s like the star football player that rips both of his knees out and never gets a chance. It doesn’t matter if it’s my fault or not, the effect is the same. But, you know, there’s a few people that keep telling me somebody will take a chance on me one day. ... And I’m certainly cheaper than I used to be (laughs).

Q: Ray Nagin had a pretty good gig at Cox. One day he decided to run for mayor. One thing led to another and here we are. Do you ever wonder how things might have turned out if he had stayed at Cox and you never had agreed to take the job at City Hall?

A: Only every day for about two and a half years! And I had some friends that warned me not to take the job because I had it pretty good. I had it really good for a guy my age in New Orleans. You know, my company was getting bought, and I was running my own life; I had no boss forever. I was making, whatever, a quarter million a year. You know, that doesn’t suck. No, I mean, there’s times and memories that were irreplaceable that were good. But the majority of me wishes that I never met Ray Nagin.

But, you know, I did, and one choice leads to two more, which leads to three more. It was such a gradual thing. The one thing, too: At the very beginning, it sounds clichéd, but I did want to change the world. And I think you saw that, particularly the first year I was there, I was really working hard to make a positive difference for the city. And there were moments during Katrina when I did things that, you know, when they see me or call me, they’re grateful for. But it came at the cost -- the cost was so enormously high. You can’t change the past.

Q: I think the last thing Ray Nagin ever thought when he ran for mayor was that he was going to get caught up in corruption and go to prison.

A: We wanted to have the city be much more efficient and attentive to the citizens, instead of just being this monolithic bureaucracy. I not only tried, I got a lot of things done. But you just don’t have the antibodies in your system. If you’re not a politician, you don’t grow up around it, you don’t have the internal defenses against the other toxins that are in the stream, and eventually you become part of that. It just happens. But you’re absolutely right, I did not have any inkling about this being, like, a play. This was something I really thought I could help the world with, help my city with.

Q: How do you regard politics now? Do you ignore it? Do you feel like you understand it better? Not as well?

A: I understand it better, certainly. ... Anyone who says they're gonna run government like a business, which is exactly what we said, which has been said a million times before and is still being said at national levels today ... if you said that, now I feel strongly that you don’t know what you’re talking about, or you are absolutely lying. It’s one of those two. Because it’s impossible.

The (FBI) agents freely acknowledged that a lot of the things that got me in trouble are assets in the business world. You know, we have our partnerships and I have my friends, and the banker always uses his friend to do the underwriting for the insurance, you know, whatever. That’s the way it is. But in government, that’s nepotism. In business, we do this because we’re all helping each other. In government, that’s a crime. It’s totally different worlds.