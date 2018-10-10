Before Mayor LaToya Cantrell finalizes her administration’s first city budget, at least one New Orleans East resident wants the mayor to consider her commute.

A woman identified only as Gwendolyn, 69, has had four surgeries in nine months because of health issues, she told the mayor over the phone Wednesday night. But driving to and from her appointments at Touro Infirmary in Uptown often leaves her feeling worse than before she started because of all of the potholes she hits along the way.

“I would appreciate it if something is done about that,” she said.

Cantrell thanked her for putting a "human touch" on a familiar issue and said later that infrastructure is one of her top priorities.

The call was one of dozens that Cantrell fielded from residents of City Council Districts D and E during an open teleconference aimed at advising her administration on its preparation of the city's 2019 budget.

It was the second of two such call-ins, and the first in which Cantrell answered questions from residents live. During the first, held last week for Districts A, B and C residents, Cantrell mostly listened to callers without comment and then answered their questions in a Facebook video the following day.

The calls continue a tradition started by Cantrell’s predecessor, Mitch Landrieu, who usually heard from residents at public meetings in each district before presenting his annual budget for the City Council’s approval. Landrieu hosted his first teleconference last year.

This year, Cantrell has given only the barest indications of how her spending plan might shape up, such as pointing recently to money set aside for the city’s new low-barrier homeless shelter and for an initiative to keep streets clean in what is expected to be a $686 million spending plan.

City departments, meanwhile, have requested about $68 million in new spending for 2019, money above their 2018 allocations, though it’s not clear how many of those requests will factor into the budget. Such requests are usually trimmed down to match actual city revenues.

Cantrell has said her administration is seriously considering how to accommodate about $35 million in new spending — half the departments' requests.

She has until Nov. 1 to present her budget to the council. The council will then have until Dec. 1 to approve it as presented or, more likely, modify it at least slightly.

Callers in New Orleans East, Gentilly and the Upper and Lower 9th Ward had many of the same local concerns Wednesday as did their neighbors last week in Districts A, B and C.

A District D resident wanted to know why one portion of St. Roch Avenue has been “raggedy” since he moved to New Orleans in 1993.

Pastor Debra Morton of Greater St. Stephen Full Gospel Baptist Church in New Orleans East wanted to know why Cantrell is focusing hard on cleaning up the city but, seemingly, not much on the East's economic development.

Cantrell unveiled a $1 million initiative to clean up troubled corridors and remove graffiti in the city last month. New Orleans East residents, meanwhile, have repeatedly complained about the area's lack of diverse retail options, like the big-box stores that welcomed customers there before Hurricane Katrina.

“I believe we deserve more of what we put into the city, and more should come back to our area,” Morton said.

Cantrell responded that businesses don't want to invest in grimy areas. “We have to do the small things so we can do the big things,” she said. “Cleaning up — yes, it needs to go further than that, but I do believe that cleaning up will set the tone for future development and growth.”

District D resident Helena Nathan complained about a recent pipe explosion on Canal Boulevard near Amethyst Street. The underground problem was fixed by the Sewerage & Water Board last month, but no one has arrived in the weeks since then to repave the roadway, she said.

“This particular project is a top priority for our executive director of Sewerage & Water Board right now,” Cantrell responded. “Some of these things will not wait until 2019; we are making them a priority today.”

As she wrapped up the calls, Cantrell said the complaints voiced Wednesday were consistent with others she's heard from residents across the city.

"We’ve not only listened to you, but I can tell you, I’ve heard you,” she said.