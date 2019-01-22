Add the New Orleans City Council to the long list of Saints fans angered by the blown NFL call that likely cost the team a trip to the Super Bowl.

The council will file a resolution on Thursday condemning a no-call it sees as an “injustice," Councilwoman Helena Moreno said Tuesday. The document also urges the NFL to conduct a “thorough review” of its rules.

"What we saw on Sunday broke our hearts," Moreno said. "I don't accept that there's 'nothing we can do.' I want answers."

The resolution comes as the furor surrounding Sunday's NFC Championship game has continued for multiple days following a blatant missed call late in the game. The fatal moment occurred as Drew Brees unfurled a third down pass to receiver Tommylee Lewis, who was taken off his feet by Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman. No flag was thrown, forcing the Saints to kick a go-ahead field goal with enough time remaining for the Rams to tie the score at the end of regulation. They would go on to win the game in overtime on a 57-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein.

Saints coach Sean Payton said after the game that a league official conceded the call was blown, and reports indicated the NFL would revisit video review for such plays in the future. It is currently not a reviewable play.

The reaction around New Orleans has been intense. An online petition for a reversal of the game's result had gathered tens of thousands of signatures Tuesday, and multiple lawsuits have been filed seeking a do-over.

Saints owner Gayle Benson said Monday she would "aggressively" pursue action by the NFL to rectify its rules. The council appears to be urging the same sort of corrective action; namely, a review of policies, rules and procedures regarding no-calls.

"We want to ensure that no other team or fanbase will suffer the consequences of the same type of inexcusable mistake in the future," Moreno said.

Moreno's office said the resolution will pass "28-3," a tongue-in-cheek reference to the Atlanta Falcons' blown 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots in the 2017 Super Bowl.