The Advocate has been awarded a grant through Report for America to hire a reporter focused on public health in New Orleans and South Louisiana as part of a national program aimed at bolstering local journalism.
More than three dozen news organizations across the U.S. are participating in the second year of the program run by Report for America, a national service organization that recruits talented reporters and helps place them in newsrooms to focus on under-covered topics important to local communities.
The Advocate, Louisiana's largest daily newspaper, is joining other news organizations, including the Detroit Free Press, the Sacramento Bee, West Virginia Public Broadcasting and The Associated Press, in the effort.
“At a time when local news organizations are struggling to provide communities with the breadth of reporting they deserve, every reporter counts,” said Martha Carr, Managing Editor of The New Orleans Advocate. “Directing critical attention to our health care sector will help tell a more complete story about what is happening in our region.”
Public health issues are of vital importance to the people of New Orleans and all of Louisiana, a state that has witnessed significant changes to its healthcare system in recent years with the privatization of its charity hospital system and the decision by Gov. John Bel Edwards to expand Medicaid coverage through the Affordable Care Act.
The one-year Report for America grant will pay half of the salary for an additional reporter, adding a new member to The New Orleans Advocate's expanding staff. The remainder of the salary will be paid by The Advocate and a local benefactor.
The new healthcare reporter will start in June.
Report for America is sponsored and organized through The GroundTruth Project, a non-profit news organization focused on supporting journalists around the world.
The program currently has 13 reporters working in newsrooms across the U.S. In 2019, the program will be expanding to 60 reporters, with a goal of growing to 1,000 reporters by 2023.