The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board's staffing problems have been almost as well publicized as the problems with its drainage and billing systems.

The agency has more than 500 authorized but unfilled positions. On Friday, it will try to fill 50 at a "focused hiring event" at Xavier University.

The event "will allow S&WB hiring managers to make several important hires in an expedited process in order to fulfill Phase 1 of a plan to fill all available positions," the S&WB said in a news release. It said the agency "is beginning to plan Phase 2 of this hiring effort."

The job fair will take place in Xavier's Convocation Center Annex Building from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We are looking forward to beginning this process of filling all vacant positions,” said acting Executive Director Jade Brown Russell. “The folks who work here at every level are integral in ensuring we fulfill our mission to provide safe, clean water to everyone in New Orleans, remove wastewater for safe return to the environment, and drain away stormwater.”

Review available job positions and apply ahead of the event at swbno.org/jobs.asp. Many people may receive calls to come for interviews Friday.

The day also will include "informational sessions about jobs that are traditionally difficult to fill because of the challenges in finding qualified individuals." Candidates for these positions can apply on the spot.

Although it has more than 500 vacancies, the agency points out that between April 2016 and April 2018, it added 463 budgeted positions that did not exist before.

The board now employs about 1,300 people. It hired 574 new employees between June 2016 and April 2018. However, it has lost 395 workers since June 2016 to retirements, resignations and terminations.

