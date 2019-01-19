The Jefferson Parish Council has appointed an outside law firm to represent Councilman Mark Spears, who has been ordered to appear in court in a spiraling dispute with the parish's inspector general.

Investigators from Inspector General David McClintock's office have been trying to talk to Spears for a couple of months, court records show. But they have not said what they want to interview him about, and that has rankled Spears.

"At the end of the day, I just want to be prepared for the meeting," he said.

Office of Inspector General investigators have presented Spears with a subpoena to testify, but he has refused to be interviewed, so the office has filed a motion asking a judge to order Spears to come to court and explain why he won't comply with the subpoena.

The Parish Council has appointed the firm of Hailey, McNamara, Hall, Larmann and Papale to represent Spears in the matter.

Spears called it hypocritical for an agency that's supposed to promote government transparency to operate in such an opaque manner. He said he offered to come in on several occasions but only if investigators would tell him what they want to talk about, which they have refused to do.

McClintock's office has countered by pointing to the state law that governs the office. An "office of inspector general may make investigations and examinations ... and may gather evidence in any matter in any legally appropriate manner," the law reads. Another section of the law gives the agency the ability to issue subpoenas for documents and testimony when it deems that necessary.

His actions were "fully consistent with the mandate of this office," McClintock said in an interview.

McClintock refused to comment on the reason his office wants to talk to Spears, but it may be related to Kirk Usey, a Spears appointment to the parish's Planning Advisory Board. Questions were raised last year about whether Usey was eligible for the position when it emerged that he had property in Plaquemines Parish on which he claimed a homestead exemption, meaning that it was his principal residence and he therefore was not legally a resident of Jefferson Parish.

According to the Plaquemines Parish assessor's website, Usey no longer has a homestead exemption on the Belle Chasse property.

This isn't the first time that McClintock has tangled with Jefferson Parish officials over the power of his office to interview parish officials. In 2017, Parish President Mike Yenni's office reacted angrily when McClintock's investigators wanted to talk to one of his employees. Inspector general and administration officials also have sparred over McClintock's access to government buildings.

The validity of the Spears subpoena will likely be left for a 24th Judicial District Court judge to decide. No hearing is currently scheduled.

Jefferson Parish inspector general says parish stonewalling him on building access The Jefferson Parish inspector general has called on Parish President Mike Yenni to give his staff swipe-card access to parish buildings, sayi…

Jefferson inspector general issues subpoena for JPFA chief's retirement records Jefferson Parish Inspector General David McClintock has subpoenaed the retirement calculations for Terry McCarthy, executive director of the J…

Jefferson Parish inspector general says parish missing out on revenue with rent-free leases Jefferson Parish's inspector general said Thursday that the parish is missing out on $4.2 million in revenue over 25 years by not charging ren…