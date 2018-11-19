The Dew Drop Inn, the storied Central City music hall and stopping point for top African-American musicians touring through the Jim Crow South, will have a new owner next month who plans to reopen the long-shuttered location.
Ryan Thomas, owner of real estate development company Peregrine Interests, presented his proposal for the revived Dew Drop Inn at a neighborhood meeting Saturday.
The plan envisions a completely renovated two-story space totaling around 10,000 square feet — including 15 hotel rooms, a restaurant, a music venue and a museum dedicated to New Orleans music.
“The cultural history that this place holds is so significant. I mean, there’s so much that has gone on at the Dew Drop that it’s a treasure that deserves to be restored and brought to life,” Thomas said.
He said his company is set to close on the sale Dec. 30 and has a contract in place to begin development plans. He would not disclose the agreed-upon sale price.
Originally opened as an expansion of Frank Painia’s barbershop in 1939, the Dew Drop Inn building at 2836 La Salle St., in Central City, has sat vacant since the last few long-term tenants of its rooms were forced out because of Hurricane Katrina.
The famed music venue has been closed much longer. Painia shut that down in 1970, facing shrinking crowds after options increased for African-American performers and audiences following the end of government-enforced segregation in the mid-1960s.
Painia's health was failing when he closed it, and he died in 1972.
Melanie Painia, who is Frank Painia's granddaughter, said that she and her family had been hoping that whoever purchased the property would try to bring the club back to life instead of knocking it down.
“I’m just so happy that someone is taking on this project, and I know my family … I know my grandfather would be happy,” she said.
Frank Painia was once known as “the mayor of La Salle Street,” according to his granddaughter, and though she wasn’t old enough to see the live shows at the Dew Drop, she remembers the celebrities who used to frequent it.
Ray Charles practiced piano at her grandmother’s house while he lived at the Dew Drop, she said, and her grandfather’s friend Adam West, star of TV's "Batman," would often come to see shows.
Crowds flocked to the Dew Drop to see touring African-American performers, including James Brown and Tina Turner, on what was known as the "Chitlin' Circuit" of clubs around the country that welcomed African-American entertainers during the segregation era.
“My grandfather went to jail many times,” Melanie Painia said. “Whites and blacks weren’t supposed to mix at a certain time, and the police would come and raid the Dew Drop and bring all of them to jail.”
Frank Painia got so tired of the police raids that he filed a lawsuit against the city in 1964. That became moot, though, after the passage of the Civil Rights Act that same year.
The property remained with the family over the decades, and efforts have been made to bring the building back to its old glory — notably by Painia’s grandson Kenneth Jackson — but the funding was never there.
The family ultimately decided to put it up for sale, posting a $600,000 listing in March that Melanie Painia said was better than “it falling to the ground and them demolishing it.”
Thomas is working with Concordia, an architecture firm based in Central City, on designs for the future of the Dew Drop.
The plans are still far from complete, architect Joel Ross said, adding that he’ll incorporate input gleaned from the community meeting Saturday in the project’s conditional use permit application, which he said is needed to open a music venue and to add parking.
The property is zoned as a historic urban neighborhood, which allows for a hotel, Ross added.
Current plans show a 6,000-square-foot first floor, where the music venue will be, along with a restaurant and meeting rooms. An addition will also be made along the back of the building, and plans call for a pool area.
All of the guest rooms will be upstairs. The current plan calls for 15 rooms — half the number the hotel used to have — which will range in price from $80 to $150 a night, Thomas said. Renting rooms will be the primary source of revenue, he added.
But while the rooms, restaurant and music space will seek to replicate the history of the Dew Drop Inn, Ross said the museum is where he hopes to honor its past.
What exactly will go there is still being discussed, though, and it doesn’t look to be a large space — sharing room with the lobby area.
On Saturday, the public gave developers some ideas for the museum, like having artifacts from the old Dew Drop, historic Mardi Gras throws and a listening experience for stories told by those who saw the Dew Drop in its heyday.