Abita Springs Mayor Greg Lemons will have a bit more competition this time for the top job in town government — the third time he’s run for the office.
Lemons has held the post since 2013, when he became mayor after running unopposed to fill the remaining two years of the term of Louis Fitzmorris. Lemons again ran unopposed two years later, winning his own full term.
But after six years in office, he has drawn four challengers, who are anything but pleased with the current administration in the growing western St. Tammany town of about 2,600.
And it’s that issue — growth, and how to deal with it — that seems to be on the minds of all the candidates in Tuesday's election, with the town’s population having more than doubled since 1990.
Other than growth and development, topics like a new sewer system, the town’s commitment to environmentalism and effective communication by the mayor’s office have been among the main points brought up by the candidates.
Should no candidate get 50 percent of the vote, the top two vote-getters will go to a runoff Dec. 8. The term starts Jan. 1.
Greg Lemons
Lemons, 71, said he didn’t want to have to serve another term but felt it was necessary to finish the work he has started.
He said it’s time for the town to develop a master plan to deal with growth — partnering with urban planning experts to try to deal with the issue.
He also wants to see through the construction of a new sewage system, a $6 million project that will be the largest in Abita Springs’ history.
The project, funded through a low-interest loan from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, will completely replace the town’s terra cotta sewage lines, which are in poor condition and have caused sewage to spill into the streets, Lemons said.
The mayor said he’s also running to keep up Abita Springs’ commitment to move to 100 percent renewable energy by 2030. The town is one of 26 municipalities nationwide in the Sierra Club’s “Ready for 100” program.
“We can’t rely on fossil fuels forever,” said Lemons, who calls himself a conservative Republican. “It’s about energy sustainability and fiscal responsibility.”
Dan Curtis
Curtis said anyone running for mayor without having served first on the Board of Aldermen doesn’t know what they’re in for. Curtis decided to take the first step four years ago, winning a position on the council by one vote.
He said he hasn’t been happy with the level of communication between Lemons’ administration and the Board of Aldermen and public on key issues, like the town budget.
“My goal is to fundamentally change how politics are done in Abita,” Curtis said. “We’ve got a Board of Aldermen right now that’s five of us who — believe it or not — are truly dedicated and want to be part of the solution, and not part of the problem, and yet we’re kept out of the loop. We’re still kept out of the loop. On everything.”
In addition to being more open with other officials, Curtis said, if elected he’d change the time the mayor is available to meet with the public at Town Hall, saying he’d stay later so people could come after they get off work.
George Long
Long has been in Abita Springs a shorter time than any of the other candidates — seven years — yet has been involved in politics his entire life.
He’s a member of the Long political dynasty, the family that dominated Louisiana politics for much of the last century. He is the son of former seven-term U.S. Rep. Gillis Long as well as Cathy Long, who also served in Congress filling out her husband’s term after his death in 1985.
George Long, though, is an independent, spurning his family’s traditional Democratic Party affiliation and traditional northern Louisiana home. He said the small-town charm of Abita Springs has taken him in — and that’s something he wants to make sure is preserved, but also that the town welcomes newcomers like himself.
“We’re growing faster than our infrastructure can handle. It’s got people upset and scared,” Long said. “That’s not why they came here. Whether they’ve been here five years or 50 years, what we’re about is a small-town quality of life — the simplicity that can come with that, the beauty of it.”
Long added that he strongly supports having a master plan, saying that’s exactly the kind of step the town needs to take to deal with its increasing growth.
Jessica Lotspeich
When Lotspeich saw that Lemons had qualified for another run, she knew she had to run for mayor herself, she said.
“I got tired of complaining. I told myself I could keep complaining or try to do something about it,” she said.
All of Lemons’ challengers are running on the “transparency ticket,” according to Lotspeich, who said there’s been a lack of communication from the administration. For her, getting information on the town’s sewage issue was like having to “pull teeth,” she said.
She also said there’s been a “lack of compassion” when it comes to the issue of water chlorination, which the town was required to start doing a few years ago after parts of Louisiana had to deal with brain-eating amoeba. Lotspeich said that on days when the lines are flushed with the chemical, her water isn’t drinkable and is difficult even to bathe in.
Lotspeich also said that even though managing growth is a major issue, the town needs to try to accommodate people who want to move there and enjoy the quality of life, just as she did. She has lived in Abita Springs for 14 years.
John Preble
In a 100-year-old cottage filled with everything from a “marble machine” made from thousands of popsicle sticks to a comb collection — yes, a comb collection — is where you’ll likely find John Preble, independent candidate for mayor of Abita Springs.
Preble has gathered the quirky, the eccentric and the unusual over the years into the spot on La. 36 that houses his “UCM Museum,” also called the Abita Mystery House.
He’s part of a group of artists who call Abita Springs home — though his level of offbeat may be in a class by itself — one that he’s committed to see survive in the face of sprawling suburban growth.
“Abita’s fragile,” he said. “In other words, one mayor decides to let an urban development come into town, and they didn’t have to do that. And then, you know, the whole town gets twisted up.”
Development is inevitable, Preble admitted. But when it happens, he still wants to be able to drive from the “old part” of Abita Springs to whatever the “new part” will be without noticing a real change — something he said he’s seen in other towns and something he would be able to accomplish as mayor, a job he said he’s well-qualified for.
“I’ve really done more in this town than the whole town put together,” Preble said.