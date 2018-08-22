NEW ORLEANS – A search is on for the owner of a capsized vessel reported in Lake Pontchartrain Wednesday according to a report from the Coast Guard.
Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 7:30 p.m. from the Jefferson Parish Police Department about a white-hulled vessel capsized a quarter mile east of Treasure Chest Casino in Lake Pontchartrain.
Coast Guard boat and air crews along with the Kenner Police Department are involved in the search.
Anyone with information is requested to contact Sector New Orleans at 504-365-2200