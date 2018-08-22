no.coastguard.070718.004
A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard 45' Response Boat practice helicopter operations on Lake Pontchartrain in New Orleans, La. Friday, July 6, 2018. Helicopters out of the Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans in Belle Chasse are among the busiest in the Coast Guard with over 300 rescues a year. With the busy July 4th holiday the Coast Guard reminds boaters to remain responsible on the water and to have people on board wear life vests. According to the Coast Guard in 2016, 83 percent of all recreational boating drowning fatalities were not wearing life vests.

 Advocate staff photo by MATTHEW HINTON

NEW ORLEANS – A search is on for the owner of a capsized vessel reported in Lake Pontchartrain Wednesday according to a report from the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 7:30 p.m. from the Jefferson Parish Police Department about a white-hulled vessel capsized a quarter mile east of Treasure Chest Casino in Lake Pontchartrain.

Coast Guard boat and air crews along with the Kenner Police Department are involved in the search.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Sector New Orleans at 504-365-2200

