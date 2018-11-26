Three candidates hoping to run the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission pledged more community outreach, better maintenance of facilities and improvements to staff morale if they’re picked for the job.
They spoke at a public forum Monday night that featured questions from residents and NORDC employees about improvements needed at the recreation agency.
The forum was one of the final steps before a decision on the agency's next CEO is made next week.
The city's recreation department has faced criticism over programming, upkeep of facilities and other problems the next leader will have to contend with.
Earlier this month, the committee heading the search for a new NORDC leader narrowed the competition down to three finalists.
They are: Larry Barabino, who served as director of the New Orleans Recreation Department from 2006 to 2009 and now coordinates a program for minority and women-owned businesses for the Housing Authority of New Orleans; Gavin Lewis, a sports agent and consultant with International Solutions for Growth who has worked in sports and education; and Corey Wilson, chief of management and business services and legal counsel for East Baton Rouge Parish’s recreation and parks department, known as BREC.
The NORDC commissioners will hold closed-door interviews with the candidates on Tuesday, with a final decision expected at a meeting on Dec. 4.
All three candidates are New Orleans natives and highlighted their connections to the city’s recreation programs as children or while working in recreation in the city.
A key aspect of the job will be maintaining NORDC facilities, something that has generated complaints in the past.
Barabino said a key to improving maintenance is to bring control of grass cutting and other services in-house, rather than relying on the Department of Parks and Parkways.
“One of the key things we’ll do is make sure those active ball fields are being maintained and the staff is trained to do so,” he said.
Lewis said maintenance is key because the first impression someone receives from a field will be the one that stays with them. He said he would ensure work was being done by personally checking in on facilities.
“What gets monitored gets done,” he said. “If you’re there monitoring what’s happening at those facilities, the likelihood of those facilities falling behind” declines.
Wilson said it is important to set and meet standards for maintenance, even if it means making trade-offs.
“We have to look at our resources and make some hard decisions about what resources we have,” he said. “Can we actually cut the grass once a week based on the funding we have, or is it more important to make sure we have enough money to clean the bathrooms?”
All three also pledged to do more to reach out to the community and other groups to increase the use of NORDC facilities.
Barabino pointed to his time leading the city’s recreation program after Hurricane Katrina, noting his outreach to other agencies, sports teams and philanthropic groups, and said more community engagement is necessary.
Lewis suggested NORDC should do more to partner with schools in the city, both to come up with arrangements for sharing facilities and to increase the number of students involved in NORDC programs.
Wilson said a strategic master plan with input from the community is necessary to boost participation.
NORDC’s leadership has been in flux since the beginning of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s term in May.
Vic Richard, who had led the agency since 2010, retired just before Cantrell took office.
The mayor appointed Maya Wyche, NORDC’s chief operating officer, to fill in as interim CEO while a national search for a permanent replacement was conducted. But last month, Cantrell called for Wyche’s termination, and the commission agreed with a 6-2 vote.
Cantrell did not explain exactly why she wanted to remove Wyche, but WWL-TV reported that parents and employees complained during the meeting where she was fired about health code violations and allegations of sexual assaults by NORDC workers.
Liana Elliot, Cantrell’s deputy chief of staff, has been running the agency since then.