Entergy's use of actors a year ago to boost support for a new power plant it wants to build now threatens to scuttle that proposal entirely, with the New Orleans City Council set to vote next week on whether to rescind its approval of the plan and send the utility back to the drawing board.
At the same meeting, the council will vote on whether to levy a $5 million fine against Entergy for its culpability in the paid actor scheme.
The outcome of Wednesday's special meeting will determine whether Entergy has to start from scratch on its efforts to convince the council that a $232 million natural gas-fired power plant in New Orleans East is needed to prevent outages in the city. The previous City Council agreed to that proposal in March on a 6-1 vote.
The key resolutions council members will consider next week would either rescind that approval or call for council members to vote again on the issue.
Entergy needs the council, which regulates the utility, to sign off on the plant because the cost of constructing the 128-megawatt facility would be passed on to customers.
The utility has said the plant is needed to provide power when energy usage is high — such as hot summer days — and to prevent outages and quickly restore power after hurricanes or other disasters.
Opponents of the proposal have argued it would pose environmental and health hazards. They have called on Entergy to pursue alternatives such as solar power.
The decision on starting over will likely rest on whether the use of paid actors to support Entergy’s position at previous meetings biased the deliberative process used by the council, said Andrew Tuozzolo, chief of staff for Councilwoman Helena Moreno.
The possibility that the council could rescind its previous vote prompted opponents of the plant to put two lawsuits challenging the original decision on hold, said Monique Harden, assistant director and attorney for the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice, one of the plaintiffs in the cases.
“We’re very hopeful that the council is taking this seriously and wants to do the right thing,” Harden said. “Everything that has happened has really denied the people of New Orleans a meaningful opportunity to have a say and be heard.”
Work has not yet begun on the power plant, which still needs to receive an air quality permit from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.
If the council rescinds its 2018 vote, it is also expected to ask Entergy to submit a new plan for improving electrical reliability in the city.
The utility may try to move forward with a similar proposal and seek to get approval without using the tactics deployed in its original bid. However, opponents are likely to push for other options to be considered. Changes to the economics of the energy industry since the plan was first proposed may also offer alternatives.
Tuozzolo said the council will look to expedite the review process with the goal of coming to a decision more quickly than the previous, nearly two-year review.
Of course, the council’s decision could also spark legal action from Entergy.
The company has argued the council cannot legally reconsider its decision. Entergy reiterated that position on Friday.
"We don’t believe a revote on a power plant that is vital to New Orleans is either legal or appropriate," said an Entergy statement sent by spokesman Neal Kirby.