At one point in the last few years, Jeff Perilloux, a judge in St. John the Baptist Parish, sent a series of messages to a close friend of his teenage daughter, authorities say.

One contained snapshots of the girl, who was no more than 16 at the time, including a photo shot from below as she was “climbing and wearing loose fitting short shorts.”

Perilloux quickly followed up that message with a selfie of his own “naked legs from the thighs down,” according to prosecutors. Right afterward, he sent her another text, this one containing three "red heart emojis."

Those were among several messages that Perilloux sent to at least two underage girls. And according to prosecutors with Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office, together they present “clear evidence of grooming, motive, and intent,” along with a “lustful disposition towards children.”

In a motion filed Wednesday, Assistant Attorney General Matthew Derbes asked a judge to allow a jury to see those messages and other evidence of “similar crimes, wrongs, or acts” as they pursue felony charges against Perilloux for alleged sex crimes targeting the same girl and two other teens.

A state grand jury in June indicted Perilloux on three felony counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of misdemeanor sexual battery involving three alleged teen victims. He has pleaded not guilty. No trial date has been set.

Perilloux, 50, has denied the allegations but took a leave of absence in May after The Advocate reported he was under State Police investigation. In July, he agreed to an interim suspension from the Louisiana Supreme Court while he fights the charges.

Perilloux wore a dark suit and sat at the defense table Wednesday in the same Edgard courthouse where he presided in a black robe as one of three district judges since his election in December 2016. His two colleagues on the 40th Judicial District bench both have recused themselves from his case.

Ad hoc Judge Dennis Waldron, a retired Orleans Parish criminal court judge, postponed a hearing over evidence in the case because the state trooper who was slated to testify had recently undergone surgery. Waldron rescheduled the hearing for November.

But the brief court hearing wasn’t without sparks. Perilloux’s attorney, David Courcelle, claimed Perilloux passed a lie-detector test several months ago, and said he may seek to introduce the results as evidence in the case.

Derbes, the state prosecutor, called that a "cheap shot" aimed at a few reporters in the gallery, noting that such a polygraph would be inadmissible. Derbes then challenged Courcelle to offer up his client for a fresh polygraph conducted by State Police investigators.

Meanwhile, Waldron granted Courcelle’s request to subpoena the state Department of Children and Family Services for records related to two of Perilloux’s purported victims. Courcelle said he also would request access to school counseling and drug-testing records for each of Perilloux's three accusers.

The indictment alleges that Perilloux committed "lewd or lascivious" acts upon two girls in May and June 2017 and intentionally touched the breasts of another of her daughter's friends in December 2017.

Each of the crimes alleged in the indictment took place at Perilloux's home.

In one instance, according to prosecutors, Perilloux invited two of the girls – one 14, the other 15 - into his bedroom in June 2017, offering to give each of them a massage with the lights out. One of the girls later told investigators that Perilloux had been “stroking her breasts for nearly 30 seconds” before she broke away.

It wasn’t the first time the girl said Perilloux touched her inappropriately. The State Police investigation followed a different incident during a family vacation attended by several of his daughter’s friends.

Perilloux was the only adult on the June 2017 trip to Destin, Florida when the girl claims she entered his bedroom seeking permission for the girls to stay out late on the beach. It was then, she said, that Perilloux “placed his hand under her t-shirt and put his fingers inside (her) bikini bottoms,” according to prosecutors.

The girl backed away, repeatedly saying “no.” Perilloux sat up in his bed and begged, she claims. The girl, then 15, left the room and told two other girls on the trip, according to the allegations. She then contacted her parents, who picked her up the next day in Florida.

Perilloux claimed that he might have inadvertently touched the girl while reaching for his cell phone in the darkened room. He says he had unplugged a lamp to charge his phone because there was only one working outlet.

But in Wednesday’s court filing, state prosecutors said investigators for Landry’s office determined that all of the power outlets in the room worked fine. Exactly when that investigation took place is unclear.

Authorities in Okaloosa County, Florida conducted a separate criminal investigation into the alleged incident in Destin, announcing in June that they had found “insufficient probable cause” to pursue charges against Perilloux.

Now, Landry’s office is seeking to include evidence from the Florida investigation to bolster its prosecution of the suspended judge.

“The victims regarded Perilloux as a father figure, and he exploited this relationship in order to gain their trust and confidence,” wrote Derbes, the state prosecutor.

Another alleged incident involved an 18-year-old female who claims she spent the night at Perilloux’s house in December 2017, complained of a sore throat and found Perilloux insisting he apply vapor rub to her body. She told investigators she was wearing a T-shirt with no bra.

“Perilloux stretched (her) clothing away from her body and proceeded to rub the medication on her chest, going very low on her chest and touching the side of her breasts, without her consent,” according to prosecutors.

That alleged incident resulted in the misdemeanor sexual battery charge that Perilloux faces in addition to the three felony counts.

Waldron did not immediately rule on the motion to allow prosecutors to present those other allegations as evidence against Perilloux.

Before he became a judge, Perilloux served for a dozen years as an assistant district attorney in St. John Parish, including work as legal counsel for the parish government.