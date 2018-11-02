Priests from the Salesian and Jesuit orders make up more than half of the Catholic order clergy that the Archdiocese of New Orleans believes sexually abused minors within the last 50 years, according to information released by the church Friday.

Twenty-five clergy belonging to religious orders were on the 57-name list released by Archbishop Gregory Aymond.

Eight were Salesians, who ran the troubled Hope Haven orphanage and administer Marrero's Archbishop Shaw High School, both in Marrero. Six were Jesuits, who run Mid-City's Jesuit High as well as Loyola University New Orleans in Uptown.

The Salesians, who are all dead, are: Paul Avallone, Stanislaus Ceglar, Paul Csik, Ernest Fagione, August Kita, Joseph Pankowski, and Alfred Sokol. They all worked at Hope Haven, which was at the center of a child abuse scandal dating back to the 1950s and 1960s that resulted in a $5.2 million financial settlement.

Csik was once the superior at Hope Haven, according to a media report. Avallone was also the founding principal of Archbishop Shaw, which opened in 1962. Fagione worked at Shaw as well.

Meanwhile, the Jesuits are Claude Boudreaux, Neil Carr, Charley Coyle, Bernard Knoth, Donald Pearce and Benjamin Wren. All are now dead except Knoth, who left the ministry in 2003.

Boudreaux, Carr, and Pearce worked at Jesuit High. Coyle was studying to become a priest when he worked at Jesuit while Knoth and Wren served at Loyola.

Pearce and Knoth were both presidents of their respective schools, two of the city’s most important educational institutions.

Pearce was president of Jesuit from 1965 to 1968, rising to that post after working as a Spanish teacher and disciplinarian during the five years beforehand.

Officials received at least one allegation against Pearce in 2003. The allegation dated back to the 1960s, most of which he spent at Jesuit. The Jesuit order didn’t notify the archdiocese until 2010, roughly six years before he died.

Though the archdiocese now regards the accusation as credible, it wasn’t until Friday – or 15 years later – that the allegation was first publicized. The archdiocese said all religious orders were in charge of disciplining their accused priests if warranted.

For his part, Knoth was Loyola president for roughly eight years but resigned after being accused of sexually abusing a student at Brebeuf Jesuit Prep in Indianapolis in 1986.

Knoth recently told The Advocate that he maintains his innocence to this day. But Aymond on Friday said resigning in the face of allegations was seen by the archdiocese as enhancing accusers' credibility.

It appears only Boudreaux (2005), Coyle (2002) and Knoth were publicly accused while they were alive, leading to their removal or their leaving ministry on their own. The allegations against Boudreaux dated back to about the 1960s and Coyle's to the 1970s. Coyle's case involved accusations of abuse from Massachusetts.

Carr in 2012 was still alive when he was accused of abusing a neighborhood boy named Ricky Windmann in the 1970s. The case didn't become publicly known until this year, when The Advocate reported on a $450,000 settlement Windmann received from Jesuit order officials.

Wren in 2015 was accused of raping a girl at Loyola repeatedly in the 1970s, resulting in an a significant financial settlement for the victim. He had left the priesthood in 1996 to marry and had died in 2006.

Orders with two priests on Friday's lists were the Dominicans (Patrick Brady and Bryan Fontenot), Benedictines (Jerome Ducote and Justin Faler), and Redemptorists (William Miller and Joseph Pellettieri). One each came from the Divine Word (Andrew Masters), Franciscan (Alfred Pimple), Holy Ghost (James Collery), Holy Cross (Richard Nowery) and Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate orders (Roger Temme).

The rest were diocesan clergy: 30 priests and two deacons.