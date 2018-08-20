The list of firms vying to redevelop the vacant former Charity Hospital building is down to two, with one of three firms in the running opting not to submit a proposal.
Officials said the firm Matthews Southwest did not submit plans by the state-imposed deadline of 10 a.m. Monday "due to the unexpected passing of a principal team member last week."
That leaves two firms still vying to revitalize the giant building on Tulane Avenue: 1532 Tulane Partners and HRI Properties, both of which submitted proposals by the deadline.
LSU’s Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, which is overseeing the selection process, did not release the two proposals Monday. But the foundation said it would make them public before Oct. 4, when LSU's Board of Supervisors could select a winner.
The three firms on the short list were picked as finalists in a process that is now being overseen by the foundation, which is an affiliate of the fundraising LSU Foundation. The companies were invited to bid in a request for proposals issued May 25.
The two responses received will be reviewed by the LSU Charity Hospital Redevelopment Project Management Committee, which will make a recommendation to the real estate foundation. The foundation will then make a recommendation to the LSU Board of Supervisors.
The three firms invited to respond to the May solicitation were also the primary contenders to redevelop Charity in 2015, when then-Gov. Bobby Jindal sought proposals for reusing the more than 1-million-square-foot art deco building.
Charity has been vacant since the basement flooded during Hurricane Katrina; the rest of the 20-story structure remains largely intact.