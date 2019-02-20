Orleans Parish Clerk of Criminal District Court Arthur Morrell won a round Wednesday in his long-running legal tussle with the city over funding for his office.
And while the state 4th Circuit Court of Appeal ordered only that the city must cough up $40,000 to pay for an audit of Morrell's office, Chief Judge James McKay seemed to go further in his written opinion.
In a six-page decision, McKay appeared to side with Morrell over his longstanding claim that the city has knowingly shortchanged his office for years, in violation of state law.
That law requires the city to pay all expenses for Morrell’s office, including salaries, while barring it from reducing his budget without approval of the Legislature.
The Louisiana Supreme Court long ago upheld that mandate as a legitimate use of the state’s police powers. And for most of Mitch Landrieu’s eight years as mayor, Morrell pressed the city to abide by what he calls a clear requirement for the city to pay the full amount Morrell says he needs to run his office.
He first sued the city after Landrieu’s chief administrative officer, Andy Kopplin, tried to treat the clerk’s office like a municipal agency and cut Morrell’s 2012 budget amid a citywide austerity push.
Since then, the city has proceeded to ignore the budgets Morrell submits annually, instead penciling in the same $3.7 million figure as the anticipated budget for his office in 2012.
But Morrell says that amount applied only to 2012 and is artificially low. He says the city, which pays his employees directly, ended up allotting about $4.1 million to his office by the end of 2012.
Morrell, who submitted a $4.6 million budget to the city last fall, got the same treatment again from the new administration of Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the City Council.
He argues that the city doesn’t even bother trying to calculate what it would actually cost to pay the 85 employees he says it takes to run his operation.
And in that regard, it turns out he’s right, according to the city’s longtime budget director. In a deposition last year, Cary Grant said he was instructed by Kopplin and former city attorney Rebecca Dietz to keep Morrell’s budget at $3.7 million every year, at least while Morrell continued to sue the city.
“I’ve been directed by (Kopplin) and by the city attorney to remain at the same number until these things are resolved,” Grant testified.
In his ruling, joined in by Judges Edwin Lombard and Regina Bartholomew-Woods, McKay recounted Grant’s testimony while writing that $3.7 million was “an amount the city knew was not enough to fund the clerk and was thus a reduction in funding each year.”
Praising the decision, Morrell said that city officials have violated their ethical responsibilities by ignoring state law in what he described as a conspiracy warranting an investigation.
“The last administration lied for six years,” he said in a recent interview, “and this administration is following the last administration.”
Morrell also criticized Civil District Court Judge Sidney Cates IV, who has consistently ruled against him in several legal challenges against the city. The appeals court on Wednesday reversed one such decision over the audit funding.
“The court finally recognized what the city has done. They plotted against my office and intentionally violated state law, for what reasons I don’t know,” Morrell said Wednesday. “This judge is a culprit in it.”
Recently, Morrell tried unsuccessfully to remove his legal challenges against the city from Cates’ courtroom.
What happens now is uncertain. Morrell still awaits a trial on his bid to reverse the city’s latest budget for his office — again set at $3.7 million.
A spokeswoman for Cantrell’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday’s court ruling.
But Cantrell press secretary LaTonya Norton, in a statement earlier this month, said the administration was “surprised to learn of Mr. Morrell’s recent statements” criticizing Cantrell.
Norton pointed to a recent offer the administration made to Morrell, in which the city agreed to budget his office at $4.4 million.
“Contrary to Mr. Morrell’s assertions, there is no ongoing conspiracy,” the statement read. “Instead, there is only an earnest desire to work with Mr. Morrell … to identify a reasonable path forward.”
There were a few strings attached to the city’s offer, however.
It was a one-time figure, with no guarantees of future funding. Also, Morrell would have to abandon “all pending litigation against the city” and agree to fall under the city’s normal budgeting process.
Morrell’s refused, saying he would be violating state law by agreeing to the city’s demands. “The city has no say over my budget,” he insisted.