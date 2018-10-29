With just one day left for early voting in Louisiana, the state appears poised to see a record number of ballots cast ahead of election day for a midterm election.

Tuesday is the last day for early voting, with polls open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. And it seems more voters than ever aren’t waiting until election day, Nov. 6, this year.

More than 215,000 people statewide had cast ballots either in person or by mail by the end of the day Saturday, a surprisingly strong showing for an election that doesn’t have a presidential or even U.S. Senate race on the top of the ticket.

Those numbers put the state on track to have the highest early voting turnout for any non-presidential election since the state authorized the program more than a decade ago, said John Couvillon, a Baton Rouge pollster who analyzes voter turnout.

The last three presidential races lead the pack when it comes to early voting turnout, with about 531,000 people casting early ballots in 2016, about 356,000 in 2012 and 292,000 in 2008.

Couvillon said that if the number of voters casting ballots on Monday and Tuesday stays on track with what happened last week, it’s possible this year’s election could take the third-place spot, with more than 305,000 ballots cast.

Even a pessimistic projection would put the total number of votes cast before election day at 275,000, Couvillon said, putting turnout ahead of any non-presidential race — a record now held by the 2015 gubernatorial runoff.

Depending on where those numbers fall, that could end up with 30 percent of the ballots for the Nov. 6 election being cast in advance, topping the previous record of 26 percent, Couvillon said.

That could point to overall turnout of between 35 percent and 40 percent for the election, he said.

The high level of interest in this year’s election is somewhat unexpected. Only the race for secretary of state and six constitutional amendments are on ballots statewide, along with congressional elections and various local races.

A statewide campaign has been underway in support of Amendment No. 2, which would require juries to reach a unanimous verdict in order to convict or acquit defendants on felony charges. Louisiana is now one of only two states that allow verdicts when only 10 of 12 jurors agree.

+4 How this La. law deprives, discriminates and drives incarceration: Tilting the scales Matthew Allen was 20 when he stared across a courtroom in Houma at the 12 men and women who would decide whether he would spend the rest of hi…

But by and large, the statewide races are not the types of contests that typically spur voter enthusiasm, and unlike in other states, none of the congressional races are for open seats or in districts that are closely divided by party.

But strong feelings both for and against President Donald Trump, the contentious battle over confirming Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court and a heavy focus on the midterms nationwide are “sparking a generic level of interest statewide even though Louisiana isn’t on anyone’s target list for House races,” Couvillon said.