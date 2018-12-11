The silver Cadillac SUV pulled up in front of Commander’s Palace restaurant on Tuesday just ahead of the lunch crowd, and Amy Cowden hopped out and hurried to the passenger door while Paul Walton readied a red and black wheelchair.
Cowden opened the rental car door and helped turn the frail legs of Sidney Walton outward, his blue, star-spangled socks peeking out over his jet-black orthopedic shoes.
“You can do it, you can do it,” Paul Walton offered as his father’s face beamed.
The trio had arrived to have lunch with Gov. John Bel Edwards, the 17th stop on the “No Regrets” tour, a cross-country bid to let the 99-year-old World War II veteran meet the governors of all 50 states.
“Every day is a different and beautiful day,” Paul Walton said. “We never know where we are going to be.”
Paul and Sidney Walton started their tour in March to draw attention to the dwindling number of the war’s veterans still alive in America — fewer than 500,000, according to statistics tracked by the National World War II Museum.
The tour draws its inspiration from what Paul Walton said was his dad’s only regret in life — missing out on a chance to meet some of the last surviving veterans of the Civil War before enlisting in the U.S. Army, which he did nine months before the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor in December 1941.
The son of Jewish immigrants who grew up in Brooklyn, New York, Sidney Walton said he joined the Army “to fight Hitler,” though he served in the war's China-Burma-India theater before being discharged in 1946.
Walton speaks only in short bursts of a few words, and he did so Tuesday when prompted by questions from reporters and his son.
Edwards, who also served in the U.S. Army, arrived at noon and posed for pictures in the lobby, thanking Walton for his service and giving him a military challenge coin as a gift before they all went in for lunch.
“Make sure you get the bread pudding soufflé with the extra whiskey sauce,” urged Edwards.
The Waltons’ tour was supposed to begin with Edwards, but they dropped in unannounced last March and couldn’t make the connection. So they pushed on to Texas, where a shot of Sidney on the Jumbotron at the Houston Rodeo got them a quick visit and a picture with former President George H.W. Bush, who was in attendance.
Since then, the father and son have visited with governors in the Northeast, the Northwest, Alaska and Hawaii, with Cowden along to help provide care for Sidney. The effort — with its slogan “Go Sidney Go!” — has been aided financially by an online crowdfunding campaign.
Paul Walton said some stops are mobbed with press, while others draw no attention. Some are in the governor’s mansion, others in modest campaign offices.
“A lot of amazing things have happened,” Paul Walton said. “There was a picture of dad in The New York Times!”
The plan is to visit the White House on Feb. 11, Sidney’s 100th birthday. Asked what he wants to tell President Donald Trump, whose face is emblazoned on the back of Sidney’s socks, he replied, “I love being an American.”
Paul Walton admits he gets as much out of the experience as his father.
“It means so much to me to see my dad finally recognized for the sacrifice that he made,” he said.
“It’s making him feel so special, and it’s making me feel, too, that I have quite an amazing father. … Every father is amazing, but seeing all the people come and thank my dad, it makes me feel even more special. This is something, really, for both of us.”