After having three people fill the role of director in the past four months, the St. John the Baptist Parish library system is turning to the man who led it for over 27 years to deal with its financial mess.
Starting Monday, Randy De Soto will return as director of the St. John library system, albeit in an interim role. De Soto led the system as its longest-serving director from 1986 until his retirement in June 2014.
De Soto replaces Library Board of Control President Virgie Johnson, who’s served as interim director since an April 22 emergency meeting where the board voted unanimously to suspend acting director Dana Douglas without pay after it found she gave herself an 11% pay raise without approval.
Douglas herself was an assistant director filling the director role after previous director Trina Smith was demoted to children’s librarian in January.
De Soto now steps into the role with a nearly $5 million annual budget, and a whole lot of complications.
A forensic audit of the library system recently found that its former bookkeeper, Dulce Michelen, allegedly stole just short of $60,000 from the library for her personal gain.
She’s been arrested twice by St. John Parish Sheriff’s deputies and booked for multiple felonies related to an investigation into the library system.
His predecessor, Douglas, also allegedly gave some library employees a 4% pay raise — twice the 2% the board approved for all employees, and recently made an unauthorized $20,000 purchase for books.
The most recent legislative auditor’s report also showed the library system made food purchases for retirement parties, which is against state law.
“It’s going to be interesting for me to catch up,” De Soto said after Tuesday night’s board meeting, where he was unanimously selected to become interim director.
For the time being, De Soto will also work without a set, permanent policies and procedures manual, as several different versions popped up over the past few years without it being clear which one was official.
The board has set up a committee to come up with a new manual.
De Soto will need to relocate from Shreveport, since he’s moved away from LaPlace after leaving the library system in 2014. Relocation costs are included as part of the $75 an hour rate De Soto will be paid.
“I’m here to do what I can to assist the board in reestablishing good management and some order,” De Soto said.
He intends to work 40 hours a week, and will remain in the role until a permanent director is picked after a national search.