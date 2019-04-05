NO.streetflooding.040519.03.JPG
Buy Now

Cars drive throw water on Canal street during heavy storms in New Orleans, Thursday, April 4, 2019. New Orleans Police Department and Fire Department put up barricades on flooded streets. 

 Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER

An electrical issue disabled four of the city's drainage pumps Thursday afternoon while a storm dropped 4 inches of rain across the city, officials said. 

The Sewerage and Water Board announced the details after evaluating the system. The heavy rainfall caused several patches of localized street flooding across the city. 

The electrical feeder issue occurred about 1:30 p.m. and affected one pump each at Station 6 near the Jefferson Parish Line, Station 7 near City Park, Station 3 near Florida Avenue and Station 4 in Gentilly. 

"The SWBNO team acted quickly, turning on enough additional pumps in about 35 minutes to fully respond to the continuing rainfall," read the agency's news release. By 3 p.m. water levels in drainage canals were "rapidly falling," the S&WB said. 

The storm's heaviest rains fell around noon, dropping more than two inches in a 75-minute stretch. Parking restrictions were lifted and several streets were barricaded in response to the high water. 

The agency had announced Thursday that 115 of city's 120 pumps were available for use. In a prepared statement, the S&WB assured residents that the pumps in service left them with enough "self-generated power to effectively move stormwater to Lake Pontchartrain."

"We will immediately address any mechanical or electrical problems that may have contributed to today’s events," the agency said, urging residents to stay safe and to report incidents of standing water to the city for further investigation.

Thursday's flooding never rose to the levels seen last May, when a violent thunderstorm shut down the annual Bayou Boogaloo Festival as it pelted parts of Metairie and Lakeview with hail, cut power to more than 11,000 residents and snarled traffic in Mid City.

The severe weather was due to a warm front that stalled along the I-10 corridor, forecasters said. Heavy rains continued throughout the morning Friday with strong patches that were expected to cause ponding on roadways, but not expected to approach Thursday's levels, forecasters said. 

Scattered storms are also in Saturday's forecast, but Sunday is expected to bring another round of possibly severe weather.

Besides the chance of severe storms, rainfall totals of 2-4 inches might fall Sunday, with locally higher amounts, according to the National Weather Service.

With that amount of rain possible, flash flooding in some areas can't be ruled out, forecasters said.

Information from The Advocate's Della Hasselle was used in this report

Photos: Leaping in the air and taking off shoes, New Orleanians find ways to deal with street flooding

+17 
+17 
NO.streetflooding.040519.cg_2.JPG
+17 
+17 
NO.streetflooding.040519.cg_6.JPG
+17 
+17 
NO.streetflooding.040519.cg_8.JPG
+17 
+17 
NO.streetflooding.040519.cg_7.JPG
+17 
+17 
NO.streetflooding.040519.cg_1.JPG

View comments