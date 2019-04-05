An electrical issue disabled four of the city's drainage pumps Thursday afternoon while a storm dropped 4 inches of rain across the city, officials said.

The Sewerage and Water Board announced the details after evaluating the system. The heavy rainfall caused several patches of localized street flooding across the city.

The electrical feeder issue occurred about 1:30 p.m. and affected one pump each at Station 6 near the Jefferson Parish Line, Station 7 near City Park, Station 3 near Florida Avenue and Station 4 in Gentilly.

This graphic shows radar estimated rainfall totals from 7am Thursday to 7am this morning. A large portion of the local area received 3-4". Both New Orleans airports measured just over 4 inches! #LAWX pic.twitter.com/xf45j7WFUW — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) April 5, 2019

"The SWBNO team acted quickly, turning on enough additional pumps in about 35 minutes to fully respond to the continuing rainfall," read the agency's news release. By 3 p.m. water levels in drainage canals were "rapidly falling," the S&WB said.

The storm's heaviest rains fell around noon, dropping more than two inches in a 75-minute stretch. Parking restrictions were lifted and several streets were barricaded in response to the high water.

The agency had announced Thursday that 115 of city's 120 pumps were available for use. In a prepared statement, the S&WB assured residents that the pumps in service left them with enough "self-generated power to effectively move stormwater to Lake Pontchartrain."

+10 Heavy storms cause street flooding in several New Orleans neighborhoods Thursday Reports of localized street flooding in several New Orleans neighborhoods poured in Thursday amid a line of heavy showers that soaked much of …

"We will immediately address any mechanical or electrical problems that may have contributed to today’s events," the agency said, urging residents to stay safe and to report incidents of standing water to the city for further investigation.

Thursday's flooding never rose to the levels seen last May, when a violent thunderstorm shut down the annual Bayou Boogaloo Festival as it pelted parts of Metairie and Lakeview with hail, cut power to more than 11,000 residents and snarled traffic in Mid City.

10:45am radar update. Showers and thunderstorms continue to track across areas from Houma to Biloxi, including metro New Orleans. Expect brief heavy downpours. Not looking as bad as yesterday but still could see ponding on roadways. #LAWX #MSWX pic.twitter.com/tNvx1bAvMq — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) April 5, 2019

The severe weather was due to a warm front that stalled along the I-10 corridor, forecasters said. Heavy rains continued throughout the morning Friday with strong patches that were expected to cause ponding on roadways, but not expected to approach Thursday's levels, forecasters said.

Scattered storms are also in Saturday's forecast, but Sunday is expected to bring another round of possibly severe weather.

Besides the chance of severe storms, rainfall totals of 2-4 inches might fall Sunday, with locally higher amounts, according to the National Weather Service.

With that amount of rain possible, flash flooding in some areas can't be ruled out, forecasters said.

Information from The Advocate's Della Hasselle was used in this report