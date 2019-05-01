A Jefferson Parish judge declared a mistrial in a sexual battery case Tuesday after Parish President Mike Yenni chatted with a juror on her lunch break.
Jefferson Sheriff Joe Lopinto said Wednesday that Yenni's banter with the juror was brief, but that a bailiff reported the exchange to the judge, as required. Court records indicate that the defense requested a mistrial and 24th Judicial District Judge Adrian Adams granted it at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday.
Reached for comment Wednesday, Yenni called the decision to declare a mistrial "ludicrous," saying that the exchange couldn't have lasted longer than a few seconds.
He said he knew the juror — a woman who has worked in tourism promotion in Kenner, where Yenni formerly was mayor — and the two passed each other in the lobby that the court shares with the parish's West Bank governmental building, where Yenni has an office.
Yenni said he said something to the effect of, "Who’s running tourism in Kenner if you’re on a jury? I hope it's not a hung jury," and kept walking.
"I was just being congenial," he said.
Yenni said that if an exchange that innocuous is enough to cause a mistrial, the court should consider moving jurors in and out of the building through a separate access, because the area in which he saw the juror is a common area that serves the parish offices, the court and the District Attorney's Office.
Jurors, who are escorted by bailiffs when not in the courtroom, are instructed after selection by 24th JDC judges not to talk with anyone during the trial, even something as simple as a greeting. They are told not to take it personally that prosecutors and defense attorneys won't even acknowledge them when they pass in the hallway.
Meanwhile, a new trial for Rafael Chinchilla, 33, of Kenner, was scheduled for May 28. Chinchilla is accused of sexual battery of a juvenile under age 13.
Chinchilla's attorney could not be reached immediately.