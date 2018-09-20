Louis Armstrong International Airport's planned move to a new terminal on the north side of the airfield, which had most recently been set for February, will be delayed yet again, according to a source with knowledge of the progress of construction.

Airport officials on Thursday would not immediately confirm the delay or say how many weeks or months the opening would be set back. They are expected to discuss the matter at today’s Aviation Board meeting – scheduled to be held at the existing terminal at 1 p.m.

The latest postponement was occasioned by the need to install another sewage pipe at the new terminal after unsteady soils caused the original one to shift below ground. The cost of the fix will be $7.5 million, officials have said.

Talk about potential delays had been circulating among airport circles for weeks. Asked Monday if the botched sewage pipe installation might push back the planned opening, Aviation Board member Doug Thornton indicated it might. In an interview, he said: “We’re building an airport for the next 50 to 75 years. We want to make sure we get it right. If it means some delay, so be it.”

The subsidence also caused delays in the pouring of concrete to create the airfield’s new apron, but airport officials say they overcame that problem weeks ago.

The new terminal, which was built on some 7,000 pilings, has remained firmly in place, according to Chris Spann, the consultant hired by the airport to oversee the construction project.

The sewage pipe issue marks the third time that airport officials have had to push back the planned opening of the new terminal, originally slated for May but pushed back at one point to October and later to Feb. 20, 2019.

The new facility will have a wide, open feel and feature a broader array of restaurants, easier access to the gates, a modern baggage system and the latest technology. When it opens, the current terminal on Airline Highway will close.

The cost of the repairs necessitated by the sewer problems is negligible in the context of the overall price tag of the new airport terminal and roadways: about $1.15 billion, all told. Airlines and passengers will bear about 70 percent of the cost, with federal, state and local taxpayers covering the rest.

Then-New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and the Aviation Board – which was appointed by the mayor – decided in April 2013 to build the new terminal instead of choosing one of three competing alternatives that would have kept the terminal on the south side of the air field.

Airport officials were first publicly alerted to the sewer line problem at an Aviation Board meeting in May by Spann, who reported that subsidence had lifted up the 2,000-foot long pipe in enough places that officials needed to construct a new line that pumped out the sewage. The original pipe had relied upon gravity.

“It goes from the terminal to the lift station,” Thornton said in the recent interview. “It’s the main sewer line. It’s good we found it out now.”

Contractors discovered the problem – by running a camera through the pipe – before paving over it. But rather than replace the existing pipe, they are planning to build a new one over it.

“It's about a $7.5 million fix,” Spann told the board in July.

The contracting team hired to build the new terminal, a joint venture called Hunt Gibbs Boh Metro, took great care to try to prevent any subsidence of the notoriously unstable soils around the airport.

Every night for 44 weeks, 500 times a night, a truck would dump a load of sand in the area planned for the new terminal and roadway.

Despite these measures, the ground subsided perceptibly once construction workers began pouring concrete on the terminal apron, where the airplanes would move about.

“It was built on a swamp,” Thornton said by way of explanation at the October 2017 meeting when the board first publicly discussed the issue.

Addressing the problem slowed work on the apron, but airport officials believe they found the fix, at a cost of about $3 million.

Subsidence at the airport is not a new challenge.

The apron for the existing terminal has become unbalanced at times, requiring the replacement of some concrete panels, airport officials said.

Soil subsidence caused dips of several inches on the airport’s east-west runway at times in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, according to contemporaneous news accounts.

Construction workers first noticed the sagging on the new terminal’s apron in late September 2017, according to a contractor at the Aviation Board’s meeting a month later.

“A lot of people got activated to deal with that issue,” contractor Jim Stievater told the board, “and we continue to have almost daily meetings addressing the impacts and what we do about it. One of the outcomes of those meetings is to re-sequence the paving, so that the paving can continue and have the ability to put in place additional paving without being held up waiting for answers on those areas that have settled.”

Spann noted that unstable soils were common in south Louisiana.

“It's just a lot of things that we can't control, but it's certainly something that's manageable, and we're going to get it all resolved,” he told the board.

A month later, Charlie Prewitt, the construction boss for the joint venture, said workers had stopped pouring concrete for the 17-inch thick apron while they studied the problem.

Spann chimed in that the construction team had done “a ton of [test] borings out there” so he was surprised at the settling.

“This is just a situation where it's just not performing like we thought it was going to,” Spann said.

In a recent interview, he said the construction team had finished the apron paving, and that the work won’t affect the timetable for opening the new terminal.

For a time, those problems were giving airport officials fits.

“There were manholes that rose up out of the concrete like a phoenix and were catty-wamped,” said Aviation Board member Roger Ogden, reflecting on the problem. “It sort of makes one appreciate Mother Nature and when we try to man-make it.”

But by April 2018, the construction team was no longer expressing concern about the apron’s subsidence, board minutes show. In a recent interview, Ogden was asked whether the airport had seen the last of the subsidence at the new terminal.

“Whether there will be further indications of sinkage on the site other than we have done on the site, I don’t know,” he replied. “I think we’ve gotten most of it if not all of it. A lot of the airport is built on reclaimed land. Yes, we’ve got our arms around the issue and hopefully any further extent of it will be minimal.”

Check back later for updates.