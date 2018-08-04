The group March for Our Lives made a clear point Saturday night at Tulane University: It is about more than just preventing school shootings.

March for Our Lives is a student-led organization started in response to the killing of 17 students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14.

The group responded on March 24 with protests in Washington, D.C., and over 800 other U.S. cities that drew an estimated 1.2 million participants.

New Orleans served as the last stop for the group on the Southern leg of its Road to Change tour, which brought together survivors of the Parkland shooting and organizers from local chapters in panel discussions calling for gun control and an end to gun violence — something New Orleans has certainly had plenty of lately.

The topics for Saturday’s panel discussion at Tulane's Lavin-Bernick Center were standard for the group on its tour, such as putting metal detectors in schools, whether to arm teachers and how to push politically for gun control.

But being in a city that’s seen more than three dozen people shot over the last 16 days, the conversation also turned to the issue of violence in urban environments, especially when it comes to young people.

“A lot of small fights end up becoming really big, and when somebody calls somebody and somebody calls somebody else, the next thing you know you’ve got a shootout on the corner,” said Ian Fitzpatrick, who is home-schooled and volunteers with the Apex Youth Center.

Fitzpatrick said he often sees young people coming into the center with new gunshot wounds. It’s just something he has had to deal with in a city that members of the local March for Our Lives chapter described as being numb to shootings at this point.

“We’ve just broken human beings down into statistics, into numbers,” said Olivia Keefe, a Benjamin Franklin High School student. “Instead of saying, ‘I’m sorry for your loss,’ you say, ‘Did you hear about that shooting last night?’ And it's just heartbreaking, but it is eye-opening.”

The major push for the group is to get young people to register to vote — or pre-register if they have not turned 18 — and then to support candidates who call for stricter gun control.

Fitzpatrick said that can be difficult with the young people he’s working with in New Orleans, since “a lot of them simply don’t believe they’ll be alive to vote” because of the nature of the neighborhoods where they live.

Elected gun control advocates were on hand in the person of City Council members Jason Williams and Helena Moreno, with Williams saying the group needs to continue to push for gun control legislation, and if current legislators aren’t responding, “We need to get all of those old gray-headed men and women to get out of the way so we can get these young people to lead us.”

He added: “I’m just so proud of these kids. They’re so well-organized and they’re so sensitive to people’s biases in regards to party affiliation, and they made it very clear they’re not Republican, they’re not Democrat — they’re just trying to get this done. And I think that’s huge. They give me hope.”