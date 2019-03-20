Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni on Wednesday tried to begin the process of replacing the veterinarian at Jefferson Parish’s beleaguered west bank animal shelter, but he was blocked by Parish Council Chairman Chris Roberts, who said he feared that doing so could open the parish up to a whistleblower lawsuit.
The shelter’s director, Robin Beaulieu, has been suspended without pay pending an investigation into her management of the east bank and west bank shelters, and the chief animal control officer has been fired as a result of the same inquiry.
The parish’s Human Resources Department has been handling the investigation, interviewing all of the employees in the animal control agency over concerns over the treatment of animals and alleged employee harassment and retaliatory practices by management.
During the portion of Wednesday’s Parish Council meeting when members can bring up resolutions not on the agenda, Councilman Mark Spears proposed allowing the administration to solicit applications for a new veterinarian at the west bank shelter.
The current vet, Nicholas Moraites, is still under contract, but the parish is able to terminate him with 30 days' notice.
Roberts, however, said he would not allow the resolution because of the potential legal risk, and that the issue could be put on a future agenda following the normal procedure.
Resolutions not on the agenda typically are not controversial, and usually are allowed with the required unanimous approval of the council.
Roberts said after the meeting that he and other council members he spoke with were caught off guard by the request. He called it “shameful” to try to handle a serious situation with no notice and said it appeared the Yenni administration was trying to get approval without people knowing it was coming.
“That is not the way to handle this,” he said. “If they have reasons for wanting to terminate the contract, they need to inform the council. That was not done.”
Spears said he had no issue with Roberts blocking the resolution, and that he wasn’t even aware of what it said. He said he offered it at the last-minute request of the administration as a courtesy.
Asked after the meeting why a change needed to be made amidst an investigation, Yenni said Moraites had indicated he would not come back if Beaulieu is allowed back on the job. He added that regardless of whether Beaulieu returns, the parish should not allow a contract employee to make such a demand.
Reached by phone Wednesday evening, Moraites said he answered the questions asked of him during the investigation and handed over materials to Human Resources, and also to the Jefferson Parish Inspector General's Office. He otherwise declined to comment.