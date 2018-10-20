The already grim financial outlook for East Jefferson General Hospital dimmed a bit more last week, when the national bond rating firm Moody's downgraded the hospital's bonds further into junk status.
Moody's dropped the hospital's rating one notch, from B3 to Caa1, and said the new rating "reflects our expectation that EJGH will violate the debt service coverage covenant ... in 2018."
Caa1 bonds are considered to be a very high credit risk, meaning the hospital would have to pay a very high interest rate if it were to try to issue any new bonds.
According to agreements with its current bondholders, the Metairie hospital must hit certain financial targets to avoid breaking specific agreements, known as bond covenants. A violation could cause the bondholders to demand immediate repayment, though in many cases that request isn't made.
The hospital violated the covenants last year, and Moody's expects it to do the same this year. However, creditors have not called for immediate repayment.
Hospital CEO Gerald Parton said Friday that while the publicly owned East Jefferson hospital is still in need of a private partner to take over and operate it, it is in a solid financial position and the downgrade shouldn't affect its operations at all.
"Our bondholders are pleased with where we are," he said, noting that the hospital is meeting not just its debt obligations but all its other bills.
Still, the rating drop is the latest in a run of bad news for the hospital, which has been searching unsuccessfully for a private operator for several years.
In August, talks between the hospital's board and health care giant HCA were abandoned after the parties failed to come to an agreement, dashing the hopes of many local officials who were optimistic an HCA deal would become a reality.
According to Moody's, East Jefferson "is currently in new discussions with multiple organizations, both local and national, to effectively merge through a long-term lease arrangement."
The 420-bed hospital is under significant competitive pressure, and without an influx of cash from asset sales or other expense reductions, it will continue to see its reserves depleted as operating losses mount, the Moody's report says.
Parton said the hospital is in talks with a number of different organizations. One of those negotiations has shown some progress, but Parton refused to name the organization involved, citing a nondisclosure agreement.
The Parish Council in 2013 put East Jefferson and its west bank counterpart, West Jefferson Medical Center, out for bids from private operators. Three bids came in, including one from HCA and another from LCMC Health.
The process, which was politically fraught, eventually saw HCA withdraw from the bidding process. A contract to manage West Jefferson Medical Center was awarded to LCMC.
Talks with HCA resumed in 2017 but dragged on for months with no agreement. In August, they collapsed, and hospital officials said they would resume searching for a partner.