Update, 3:45 p.m. — The broken water line to the Jefferson Parish General Government Building and the parish jail in Gretna has been repaired.
Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant said the broken line affected only the block with the governmental complex and Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.
She said inhabitants of both buildings are being advised to drink only bottled water through Tuesday, which she described as a precautionary measure. She noted water fountains in those facilities will be turned off through the day tomorrow.
Constant said that recommendation does not extend to residents since private homes were not affected by the break.
She said the break was not a result of construction activity, that it simply burst underground, causing pressure to drop at the parish facilities Monday morning.
Original Story — The Jefferson Parish General Government Building in Gretna closed Monday at 2 p.m. after a broken water line has cut off service to the facility.
The complex, located at 200 Derbigny Street, is home to the parish government's west bank operations, the 24th Judicial District Court and the District Attorney's Office.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office initially said the flow of water to the jail was unaffected, but a spokesman called back soon after to say that it indeed had been.
Spokesman Jason Rivarde said the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center, which is connected to the courthouse through an elevated corridor, us using bottled water in the facility's pods for inmates to drink and for the kitchen to cook with.
He said a tanker truck had been dispatched to provide water to flush toilets.
Rivarde said he did not know when water service was expected to resume, referring the question to the parish.
Offices are expected to reopen tomorrow at their regularly scheduled time, the parish said.