The Audubon Zoo is set to receive two big additions.

A pair of Asian elephants, Jothi, 36, and Surapa, 35, will relocate to New Orleans from the Buffalo Zoo.

The zoo chose New Orleans as the elephants' landing spot after it "examined all options and assessed [their] present and future needs." Buffalo's exhibit will then be closed as the elephants are the only two at location.

The pair will join the Audubon Zoo's current, $10 million exhibit, which it describes as "dazzling." The current residents are Jean, 45, and Panya, 54. The area also features exhibits for orangutans and a tiger.

The exhibit, featuring a lot of shade, has an elevated pavilion that offers a "bird's eye view" of the elephants, according to the zoo website, along with two pools for the animals.

“We designed the state-of-the-art elephant barn at Audubon Zoo with older animals in mind,” said Audubon Zoo General Curator Joel Hamilton in a news release. “Our pair of Asian elephants, Panya and Jean, have been enjoying the modern features that help our animal care team manage their long-term health. Audubon Zoo’s spacious elephant habitat will ensure that Panya, Jean, Jothi, and Surapa have plenty of room to exercise in their golden years and enjoy long and enriched lives.”

Critics of the Buffalo Zoo have pointed to the regions' cold winters as a challenge for the elephants, which are naturally suited for warmer climates.

The relocation is expected to take place in the fall.

Can't see video below? Click here.