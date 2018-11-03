On Friday, the Archdiocese of New Orleans released a groundbreaking list naming 57 ordained clergy members who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse.

The list was released by Archbishop Gregory Aymond after a team of 10 people, including staff members and outside legal counsel, reviewed 2,432 personnel files.

The graphic below lists each of the men accused, along with key dates in their allegations including their time in the clergy, the period of alleged abuse, the date of their accusation and the date of their removal, departure or death. It also maps out the Archbishop overseeing the church at the time of the allegations.

Information compiled by The Advocate's Jeff Adelson and Dan Swenson.

Key dates in the Catholic sex abuse scandal

ARCHBISHOP PHILIP M. HANNAN YEARS: Sept. 29, 1965 – Dec. 6, 1988

1977: George F. Brignac, a Catholic deacon and elementary school teacher, is charged and acquitted in Jefferson Parish of three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

1984: Gilbert Gauthe, a Catholic priest in Lafayette, is criminally charged with child sex and eventually admits to molesting 37 children. It’s the first major child-abuse scandal to rock the church.

1988: Brignac is charged with molestation of a juvenile, this time in Orleans Parish. Prosecutors ultimately dropped the case, for reasons that are not clear.

ARCHBISHOP FRANCIS B. SCHULTE YEARS: Dec. 6, 1988 -- Jan. 3, 2002

September 1992: James R. Porter, a former priest in Fall River, Mass., is charged with 46 counts of child molestation. Subsequent news stories reveal that church officials knew of Porter’s habitual abuse but allowed him to serve as a priest in multiple parishes nonetheless. Clusters of similar settlements are uncovered in other U.S. cities.

1992: Jason Berry, the New Orleans journalist who covered the Gauthe case, publishes "Lead Us Not Into Temptation," the first major investigative book about systemic abuse by the church.

March 11, 1993: Occasional press reports uncover more cases of settlements and concealment around the country. Archbishop Schulte announces new protocols for handling allegations of child sex abuse by priests, involving a board of 11 laypeople.

ARCHBISHOP ALFRED C. HUGHES YEARS: Jan. 3, 2002 – June 12, 2009

Jan. 6, 2002: Three days after Archbishop Hughes formally succeeds Schulte, the Boston Globe publishes its first piece in devastating series about the church's systemic shuttling around of abusive priests. The series ignites a national firestorm as victims around the country surface with stories of abuse.

May 16, 2002: Archbishop Hughes announces that an 11-member review board, which includes laypeople, has reviewed files of 1,000 clergymen who worked in the archdiocese and found that in the past, 12 had been credibly accused of abusing children, but there had been no disclosures to the public.

June 2002: America’s bishops meet in Dallas amid national fury over widespread revelations of systematic cover-ups across the church. They agree to new reform protocols, coming up with a document called the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People.

Dec. 3, 2003: The Archdiocese of New Orleans releases to a national bishops’ conference the results of an internal investigation into abuse by local priests. It gives tallies, but no names. The conclusion is that 10 clergy members have abused about three dozen children since 1950.

Aug. 24, 2005: Six men file a package of lawsuits saying they were abused as children at Madonna Manor and Hope Haven, two Marrero orphanages run by the church.

ARCHBISHOP GREGORY M. AYMOND: June 12, 2009 -- present

Oct. 20, 2009: The Archdiocese of New Orleans pays $5.2 million to settle the Madonna Manor and Hope Haven claims. Officials do not name the clergy members involved; a total of 17 were accused.

May 11, 2018: The archdiocese pays more than $500,000 to resolve the claims of a former altar boy at Holy Rosary School who says he was repeatedly raped by Brignac.

June 20, 2018: The Advocate reports on the Brignac settlement; church officials say they were preparing to tell parishioners. The newspaper also reveals that Brignac has continued to serve as a lay lector in a Metairie parish at the discretion of the local pastor, and apparently in violation of the church discipline against him.

June 20, 2018: Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the retired archbishop of Washington, D.C., and the highest-ranking prelate to be touched by scandal, is suspended over “credible” allegations that he abused a teenager decades earlier. Subsequent revelations demonstrate that many fellow bishops knew of his depredations but did not act. Meanwhile, revelations of the systemic abuse of children by clergy – and the subsequent coverups - has ignited popular firestorms in Ireland, Australia, Chile and elsewhere. Pope Francis’s handling of the crisis worldwide becomes a flashpoint for unprecedented internal criticism, including internal calls for his resignation.

Aug. 14, 2018: A Pennsylvania grand jury issues a sweeping report documenting sexual abuse by roughly 300 priests across the state over a period of decades. The report alleges that more than 1,000 children were victimized and sets off a new national firestorm.

Aug. 24, 2018: In wake of the Pennsylvania report, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announces he’ll open a state probe into the Catholic church’s actions in that state. At least a dozen other states have since followed suit.

Oct. 16, 2018: As a new Catholic crisis builds, Archbishop Gregory Aymond says that “sooner rather than later,” he will release the names of all local clergy members who have been credibly accused of child abuse and removed from ministry during the last 50 years. Four other Louisiana dioceses plan similar disclosures.

Oct. 19, 2018: Federal authorities begin issuing subpoenas to church officials in Pennsylvania, signaling the opening of the first known federal probe into church abuse.

