John Ronquillo, a former New Orleans Police Department detective and husband of WWL-TV anchor Karen Swensen, died Tuesday according to a WWL-TV report.
Ronquillo, a New Orleans native, was 64. He was married to Swensen for 18 years.
He joined the NOPD after graduating from Tulane University on a football scholarship. He was also a three-sport athlete at De La Salle High School in New Orleans, graduating in 1972, and was inducted into the school's hall of fame in December.
The majority of Ronquillo's 30-year career with the NOPD was spent as a homicide detective, which he worked as for 20 years. He also had assignments with SWAT, NOPD's police academy and its motorcycle unit. After retiring, he joined the staff of the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office as an investigator.
Relatives and friends are invited to a funeral Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church & International Shrine of St. Jude, 411 North Rampart Street, on Saturday at noon, with visitation starting at 9 a.m.
Memorial donations can be made to the St. Jude Community Center or the St. Jude Children's Research Hopsital.
Read WWL-TV's full report here.
