If a parade is not imminent, keep the ladders at home -- that is, unless you're OK with losing them forever.

New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell took to Twitter Tuesday to remind paradegoers that ladders and other materials are not allowed to be left out on neutral grounds or sidewalks overnight in preparation for parades, and if they are, they "will be destroyed."

City workers were spotted removing ladders and tarps along St. Charles Avenue on Tuesday.

Ladders and other such materials are not allowed to be out more than 24 hours before a parade is scheduled to roll on that particular route.

She added that ladders are required to be set back at least six feet from the street curb, and they are not allowed to block intersections.

It's the second consecutive year the city has ramped up its enforcement on the ladder front. After several reminders of the city's rules in 2018, city workers took to the streets with bolt cutters on Tuesday, Jan. 30 and could be seen cutting chains and disposing of ladders and other materials.

The city announced earlier this month that it would be taking a hard line against those who leave items on the parade routes to try to reserve preferred spots.

Any items taken from routes would also not be available to picked up later on, Parks and Parkways Director Ann McDonald said.

"We will not store items," she said. "We will not tag items. Any items that we remove will be destroyed.”

McDonald also warned people against spray-painting on the neutral ground, another common tactic used to stake a claim to the public spaces.