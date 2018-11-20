The stately antebellum plantation homes along the Mississippi River in St. John the Baptist, St. Charles and St. James parishes are common sights on the front of visitor booths and tourist pamphlets throughout New Orleans.
With their picturesque grounds and images of the "Old South," it's little wonder that tourism officials for the three parishes, whose economies run on heavy industry, chose to stick with their tourist slogan of "New Orleans Plantation Country" when unveiling a new marketing campaign in late October.
“The plantations are the hook,” said Buddy Boe, executive director of the River Parishes Tourist Commission.
But the slogan has resurrected tough questions and stirred local controversy in recent weeks among residents, tourism officials and plantation workers themselves about parish history, slavery and the right way to bring in tourism dollars while respecting the often cruel legacies plantations can represent.
"It’s very dishonorable to just throw out the word ‘plantation’ without it coming from a context — a context that has to do with teaching, a context that has to do with history and a context that pays homage to the slaves,” said Gary Watson, a member of the Edgard-based West Bank Civic Association, a group that advocates on the part of residents.
Watson said many members of the African-American community in the area are outraged that tourism officials elected to keep the “Plantation Country” name, saying that public dollars are being used to promote the plantations as wedding venues and event spaces without an effort to show the brutality that slavery wrought.
“It was not a time of dancing, of drinking mint juleps for the slaves,” Watson said. “It was terror. It was horror. It was living in hell."
The 120,806-person, three-parish area is 41.2 percent African-American. And while some of the plantation homes open to the public have exhibits dedicated to the history of the enslaved peoples, many do not.
Of the 10 plantations in the region, five have exhibits on slavery, according to Boe.
The River Parishes — once called the “German Coast” — had some of the highest percentages of enslaved population anywhere in the U.S. outside of the Mississippi Delta region, according to the 1860 census.
Each of the three parishes the tourist commission serves had at least 60 percent of its population enslaved. St. Charles had the highest, at 81.5 percent.
The 19th century saw the River Parishes make their wealth through sugar production — and the thousands of enslaved people who did the work.
Today, the chemical industry is now the clear driver of the economy in the area, but plantation homes just a short drive from downtown New Orleans are a key draw and the focus of tourism efforts.
Funded by a 2 percent hotel-motel tax in St. John the Baptist, St. Charles and St. James parishes, the nine-member, state-run commission has mainly just sought plantation visitors in the past, according to Boe.
The current slogan has been in place for 18 years. But in late 2017, the commission decided to hire a marketing group to give its brand a new direction, beyond just plantations. Focus groups were held, and there were questionnaires and roundtable discussions, Boe said.
“There were some people that wanted a new name, some people that wanted a new logo, some people that wanted to keep the name,” he said.
Ultimately, the commission decided on a new logo — removing the image of a plantation — but keeping the name.
“To drop it completely and move in a different direction is typically against most marketing strategies,” Boe said, adding that the decision was made by stakeholders of all races.
State Rep. Greg Miller, R-St. Charles and St. John, and Sen. Gary Smith, D-St. Charles and St. John, — who as legislators oversee the commission — said they have not heard any complaints.
The new campaign aims to keep the plantations front and center while also highlighting other things like swamp tours and kayak trips that might expand the tourism experience beyond day trips from New Orleans.
Still, there are signs that highlighting the legacy of slavery in the region is not necessarily opposed to bringing in visitors.
At Whitney Plantation in Wallace, which focuses on the history of the property from the perspective of its slaves, visitor numbers are booming.
“We are very fortunate to be experiencing rapid growth,” said Joy Banner, a spokeswoman for the 266-year-old plantation that opened to the public in 2014. More than 85,000 visitors have come to the grounds since its opening to see the memorial artwork, restored buildings and exhibits honoring the enslaved people who lived there.
Banner, for one, counts herself among those who were ready to see a change in how the parishes present themselves — even though her livelihood relies on people coming to the plantation where she works.
"What is the connotation our visitors are getting from this?" she said.
For his part, Boe said he does plan to revisit the issue in about three years, when he hopes to bring a branding research project before the board of commissioners. Should the current push beyond visiting plantations be successful, he said, there would likely be no need to keep using the name.
Watson said he looks forward to that, but just hopes the commission will revisit the issue sooner.
“How could they not see the error in moving forward?" he said.