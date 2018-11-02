Kenner officials are conducting an "active investigation" into the city's booster clubs to make sure they are adhering to their agreements with the city.
The investigation was revealed Thursday night during a City Council discussion about new activity fees for basketball that took effect this week. Some council members questioned why the fees were being implemented when participation in competitive sports at the parks and playgrounds traditionally has been free.
That prompted a lengthy discussion between members of the council and administration. Recreation Director Chad Pittfield said that some of the money from the fees, which will be $10 for Kenner residents and $50 for others, will be used to help provide security at the games.
Pittfield read two profanity-laced emails he recently received from parents that described other parents getting increasingly vocal and, in a couple of instances, violent in support of their teams.
Questions also turned to the booster clubs, with some council members wondering where the money those clubs take in is going.
"We're working on that," Pittfield said. "The booster clubs are all over the place."
He also said the city is having problems recovering equipment, such as football helmets and pads, it purchased for the clubs.
Several booster clubs connected to city parks receive $4,000 worth of equipment from the city a year.
Chief Administrative Officer Deborah Foshee later told the council that the city's internal auditor is investigating the booster clubs, including possible criminal activity.
Because they are private clubs, the city is able to examine only whether they have violated the agreements they have with the city, some of which are decades old. Any criminal charges would need to be referred to another agency, Foshee said.
Mayor Ben Zahn's administration has had a fraught relationship with some of the booster clubs since early this fall, when he issued a directive ordering them not to purchase any Nike gear. He issued the order after the apparel giant began an ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick, a former NFL quarterback who knelt during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustices.
Zahn said the ban was intended to prevent Kenner's tax dollars from used for a "political agenda."
After an outcry that included a protest attended by hundreds of people at Kenner's Susan Park Gymnasium, Zahn rescinded the policy.
Booster clubs in the city are typically associated with one of the parks or playgrounds which form Kenner's Recreation Department. The clubs frequently raise money for the park's teams and improvements to the park. The groups have cooperative endeavor agreements with the city that govern the relationship between the two.
The investigation into those clubs is looking at whether the conditions in those agreements — many of which have expired — are being met, Foshee said.