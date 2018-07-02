The New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board will have an extra three months to submit its yearly financial report to state officials in light of the ongoing crises that have plagued the public utility over the past year.
The S&WB told members of the City Council last month that it would not meet the June 30 deadline for submitting its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report to the state Legislative Auditor’s Office and would be seeking more time to complete the report.
Because those reports are required in order for agencies to receive state funds, council members worried that millions of dollars could have been put at risk had the Auditor’s Office not granted the request. The S&WB is in line for about $7.3 million in state funds in the coming year.
S&WB officials said they were unable to complete the report because last summer's flooding led to a tumultuous period in which a series of temporary leadership teams have sought to stabilize the agency's infrastructure and staffing. A hard freeze that cracked pipes and caused other damage earlier this year added to the utility’s woes.
At the same time, persistent problems with the agency's billing system — resulting in tens of thousands of incorrect and contested bills — have continued to complicate efforts to get a full accounting of its finances.
The state Auditor’s Office agreed that those problems were enough to warrant an extension on the report, particularly in light of the fact that several resulted in declared emergencies.
In a letter sent Friday, Director of Local Government Service Brad Cryer told the S&WB it has until Sept. 28 to get the financial documents filed, while warning that it shouldn’t allow this to become a routine occurrence.
“Our office considers each extension request on a case-by-case basis, and approval of an extension request is the exception, not the rule,” Cryer wrote. “You need to plan accordingly so that your future reports will be submitted to the legislative auditor by the statutory due date.”
The extension will still have to be confirmed by state lawmakers sitting on the Legislative Audit Advisory Council sometime in the coming weeks. It would be unusual for that committee to outright deny the extension, though it has on occasion imposed a different timeline than the one recommended by the Auditor’s Office.
City Councilman Jared Brossett, who chairs the council’s budget committee and was one of several members who raised concerns about the late audit, said the utility should still strive to get the report completed ahead of the new deadline.
“While they continue to resolve the billing issues, my hope is that they’ll have an audit submitted to the (Auditor’s Office) well before the extension deadline so the council and the public can have a clearer picture of the agency's finances,” Brossett said.
S&WB spokesman Rich Rainey said the agency expects to submit the report ahead of the new deadline.