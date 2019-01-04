New Orleans' red light camera system is still active in certain areas, but its numbers took a hit with the start of 2019.

Of the 31 non-school zone cameras, 20 were deactivated on Jan. 1, according to a release from New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office.

+2 New Orleans announces 20 traffic cameras outside school zones deactivated; here's where Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s plan to pull down at least some of the city’s traffic cameras has finally been realized, a boon for motorists who have…

All cameras located in school zones will remain active, but they will only issue tickets during the hours of 7 to 9 a.m. and 2:45 to 4:45 p.m. on days when school is in session.

DEACTIVATED CAMERAS:

St. Charles Avenue at Louisiana Avenue (both directions)

St. Charles Avenue at Washington Avenue (eastbound)

St. Charles Avenue at Martin Luther King Boulevard (southbound)

St. Charles Avenue at Melpomene Street (northbound)

N. Rampart Street at Esplanade Avenue (southbound)

Annunciation Street at 2nd Street (westbound)

Florida Boulevard at Rosemary Place (eastbound)

Toledano Street at Galvez Street (both directions)

Chartres Street at Gallier Street (both directions)

Poydras Street at Magazine Street (westbound)

S. Carrollton Avenue at Palmetto Street (southbound)

S. Carrollton Avenue at Earhart Boulevard (northbound)

Henry Clay Avenue at Coliseum Street (southbound)

City Park Avenue at Canal Street (westbound)

Wisner Boulevard at Harrison Avenue (both directions)

Harrison Avenue at Marconi Drive (westbound)

Can't see interactive map below? Click here.

STILL ACTIVE

Poydras Street at St. Charles Avenue (eastbound)

Poydras Street at Carondelet Street (westbound)

S. Carrollton Avenue at Earhart Boulevard (northbound)

Earhart Boulevard at S. Carrollton Avenue (eastbound)

Earhart Boulevard at S. Carrollton Avenue (westbound)

S. Carrollton Avenue at Banks Street (northbound)

S. Carrollton Avenue at Palmetto Street (northbound)

Canal Street at S. Carrollton Avenue (eastbound)

N. Carrollton Avenue at Canal Street (southbound)

Poydras Street at Loyola Avenue (eastbound)

Henry Clay Avenue at Coliseum Street (northbound)