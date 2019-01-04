The Count: traffic cameras expected to be added to New Orleans streetscapes in 2017_lowres

New Orleans' red light camera system is still active in certain areas, but its numbers took a hit with the start of 2019. 

Of the 31 non-school zone cameras, 20 were deactivated on Jan. 1, according to a release from New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office. 

All cameras located in school zones will remain active, but they will only issue tickets during the hours of 7 to 9 a.m. and 2:45 to 4:45 p.m. on days when school is in session. 

DEACTIVATED CAMERAS: 

  • St. Charles Avenue at Louisiana Avenue (both directions)
  • St. Charles Avenue at Washington Avenue (eastbound)
  • St. Charles Avenue at Martin Luther King Boulevard (southbound)
  • St. Charles Avenue at Melpomene Street (northbound)
  • N. Rampart Street at Esplanade Avenue (southbound)
  • Annunciation Street at 2nd Street (westbound)
  • Florida Boulevard at Rosemary Place (eastbound)
  • Toledano Street at Galvez Street (both directions)
  • Chartres Street at Gallier Street (both directions)
  • Poydras Street at Magazine Street (westbound)
  • S. Carrollton Avenue at Palmetto Street (southbound)
  • S. Carrollton Avenue at Earhart Boulevard (northbound)
  • Henry Clay Avenue at Coliseum Street (southbound)
  • City Park Avenue at Canal Street (westbound)
  • Wisner Boulevard at Harrison Avenue (both directions)
  • Harrison Avenue at Marconi Drive (westbound)

STILL ACTIVE

  • Poydras Street at St. Charles Avenue (eastbound)
  • Poydras Street at Carondelet Street (westbound)
  • S. Carrollton Avenue at Earhart Boulevard (northbound)
  • Earhart Boulevard at S. Carrollton Avenue (eastbound)
  • Earhart Boulevard at S. Carrollton Avenue (westbound)
  • S. Carrollton Avenue at Banks Street (northbound)
  • S. Carrollton Avenue at Palmetto Street (northbound)
  • Canal Street at S. Carrollton Avenue (eastbound)
  • N. Carrollton Avenue at Canal Street (southbound)
  • Poydras Street at Loyola Avenue (eastbound)
  • Henry Clay Avenue at Coliseum Street (northbound)

