New Orleans' red light camera system is still active in certain areas, but its numbers took a hit with the start of 2019.
Of the 31 non-school zone cameras, 20 were deactivated on Jan. 1, according to a release from New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office.
All cameras located in school zones will remain active, but they will only issue tickets during the hours of 7 to 9 a.m. and 2:45 to 4:45 p.m. on days when school is in session.
DEACTIVATED CAMERAS:
- St. Charles Avenue at Louisiana Avenue (both directions)
- St. Charles Avenue at Washington Avenue (eastbound)
- St. Charles Avenue at Martin Luther King Boulevard (southbound)
- St. Charles Avenue at Melpomene Street (northbound)
- N. Rampart Street at Esplanade Avenue (southbound)
- Annunciation Street at 2nd Street (westbound)
- Florida Boulevard at Rosemary Place (eastbound)
- Toledano Street at Galvez Street (both directions)
- Chartres Street at Gallier Street (both directions)
- Poydras Street at Magazine Street (westbound)
- S. Carrollton Avenue at Palmetto Street (southbound)
- S. Carrollton Avenue at Earhart Boulevard (northbound)
- Henry Clay Avenue at Coliseum Street (southbound)
- City Park Avenue at Canal Street (westbound)
- Wisner Boulevard at Harrison Avenue (both directions)
- Harrison Avenue at Marconi Drive (westbound)
Can't see interactive map below? Click here.
STILL ACTIVE
- Poydras Street at St. Charles Avenue (eastbound)
- Poydras Street at Carondelet Street (westbound)
- S. Carrollton Avenue at Earhart Boulevard (northbound)
- Earhart Boulevard at S. Carrollton Avenue (eastbound)
- Earhart Boulevard at S. Carrollton Avenue (westbound)
- S. Carrollton Avenue at Banks Street (northbound)
- S. Carrollton Avenue at Palmetto Street (northbound)
- Canal Street at S. Carrollton Avenue (eastbound)
- N. Carrollton Avenue at Canal Street (southbound)
- Poydras Street at Loyola Avenue (eastbound)
- Henry Clay Avenue at Coliseum Street (northbound)