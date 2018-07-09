The legal wrangling over who controls legal affairs for the St. Tammany Parish government — the parish president or the district attorney — was lengthy and contentious, but it was also expensive, with legal bills so far totaling nearly half a million dollars and likely to grow.
Ultimately, 22nd Judicial District Attorney Warren Montgomery prevailed in the court battle when the state Supreme Court ruled last month that the parish's home rule charter makes him the legal representative for parish government.
Before that, Parish President Pat Brister and the Parish Council had chalked up victories in two lower courts in their efforts to maintain an independent legal department. They also paid quite a bit more for the fray, with legal bills of just over $300,000.
The District Attorney's Office has spent nearly $167,000, but Montgomery said the final number will be somewhat higher.
The mounting legal costs played out against a background of parish budget woes, which came to a head in March when voters rejected sales tax renewals for the local jail and courthouse for the third time.
The taxes expired at the end of March, leaving parish officials to wrestle with an $18 million budget hole and the continuing obligation to fund the jail and courthouse, including the District Attorney's Office.
With Montgomery now in charge of parish legal affairs, the question is what changes he might make to the legal department.
Six attorneys now work for the administration; the Parish Council has four full-time attorneys and one who works part-time.
Montgomery said his approach will be the same as when he took over the District Attorney's Office in 2015. "I will evaluate each person on their merits," he said last week, adding, "It's fair to assume there will be changes."