New Orleans officials have investigated seven sexual harassment complaints from employees across City Hall over the past four months, according to records that make clear that inappropriate behavior in municipal government goes beyond what was unearthed in a recent scandal in the Property Management Department.

The various probes have led to at least three terminations, three suspensions and one resignation, and have examined everything from alleged sex in public buildings to flirtatious comments.

Nearly 5,000 employees work in city government.

Among the most disturbing cases was that of a pest-control inspector with the New Orleans Mosquito, Termite & Rodent Control Board who admitted to city investigators in May that he exposed himself to a colleague, according to public records.

That inspector — whose name, like most others in the documents, was blacked out — was suspended for a month while the department reviewed the complaint against him. He then took another month-long leave of absence before he was ultimately fired.

City officials are also investigating a claim that a 33-year-old lifeguard at Stallings St. Claude Recreation Center had sex in a bathroom with a 17-year-old guard he supervised.

“He said things like, ‘That girl took it and she wanted it,' ” a witness wrote in a statement to Recreation Department officials.

Later, the witness said she was harassed by the guard, when he told her “my butt floats to the top of the pool because it is so big,” she wrote.

The accused harasser has denied all claims of impropriety.

The public records demonstrate efforts by city leaders to root out sexual harassment in local government as a nationwide movement against the offensive behavior has led to the resignations of high-profile figures in Hollywood, politics, business and other industries.

City officials must comply with state and local laws passed this spring to prevent inappropriate conduct at government jobs. Those rules require them to train employees and supervisors on what is acceptable behavior while on the clock.

The rules also establish firm consequences for offenders, which may include demotion, termination, a $500 fine or referral to the District Attorney’s Office.

In addition to the claim against the lifeguard, a second accusation against a Stallings employee has seemingly gone nowhere. The alleged victim in that case refused to meet with city investigators to discuss her male colleague’s repeated questions about her dating life.

Also unclear are the results of a complaint about a male employee at Harrell Playground on Leonidas Street, who allegedly asked his female colleague for “sexy pictures.”

However, on July 17, a maintenance worker at the Joseph M. Bartholomew Sr. Municipal Golf Course in Pontchartrain Park got suspended for a day — and whacked in the head — after he flirted with a female golfer.

The woman was golfing with her father when a worker asked her if her boyfriend was playing with her. She reported it, and a supervisor asked the worker to meet with the man. When he did, the dad “punched me in the head, knocking me off the chair,” the worker wrote in a statement.

It’s unclear if any charges were filed against the father.

The public records also offer new details about the complaint that sparked the terminations of George Patterson and Edward Sens, the former director and deputy director of the city’s Property Management Department. It also led to the suspension and retirement of Herman Hogues, the manager who admitted to letting female employees “booty pop” and grope him in his office.

“We were told if we went to (Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Courtney) Bagneris, then we would be terminated by the director Mr. Patterson,” an employee wrote in a complaint to city officials about Hogues’ behavior.

Employees were told to keep Sens out of the loop about their concerns, “because he would process things wrong,” and that “Mr. Herman would report everything to Mr. Patterson (because) they stuck together,” the employee wrote.

The employee said Patterson yelled at one of her colleagues on March 13 and told her she “should be afraid of him.”

Patterson declined Monday to comment on those allegations, calling them “ridiculous.”

Sens told The Advocate in July that he reported Hogues’ actions to Patterson, to no avail, while Patterson said he didn’t know Hogues was involved in anything improper with office employees.

Sens said Monday that he would have gone above Patterson’s head to report Hogues if he'd had hard evidence against the latter man.

One of the seven City Hall harassment complaints was later withdrawn. That one was filed by a Department of Safety and Permits employee who in July complained that that his supervisor, a woman, was encroaching on his personal space.

Though the man eventually recanted his complaint, city officials still recommended that the supervisor be trained in harassment prevention, Norton said.