The process of appointing a new U.S. attorney for the New Orleans-based Eastern District of Louisiana took a major step forward Thursday when the Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously approved the nomination of former longtime federal prosecutor Peter Strasser.
Strasser's nomination, submitted by President Donald Trump, now heads to the full Senate. No date for a vote has been scheduled.
The office has been without a permanent leader for more than 17 months. Trump administration officials ordered then-U.S. Attorney Kenneth Polite and a number of other holdovers from the Obama administration to resign in March 2017.
Strasser is a partner at the Chaffe McCall law firm in New Orleans, where he has worked since 2013.
Before that, he spent nearly 30 years working in the Department of Justice, mostly as a prosecutor in the Eastern District, which includes 13 parishes in the southeastern part of the state. He also spent about a decade as a legal attaché posted to various foreign countries.
His candidacy for the U.S. attorney post was advanced by U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. The White House declined to support Kennedy's first choice, local defense lawyer Kyle Schonekas, for reasons that never became clear.
“Peter is a sound choice. He has the experience needed to lead this office,” Kennedy said in a statement. “He has dedicated his legal career to rooting out corruption and fraud. I know he will be committed to prosecuting criminals and making our communities safer. I’m happy to see his nomination move forward.”
Sen. Bill Cassidy, who has taken the lead in some other presidential nominations, including the U.S. attorneys for Louisiana's western and middle districts, also issued a statement of support.
“Mr. Strasser will make a great U.S. attorney for Louisiana’s Eastern District,” Cassidy said. “His extensive experience and passion for public service will serve our state and country well.”