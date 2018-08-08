Nearly 20 years ago, city officials welcomed the National Parks Service into Armstrong Park with hopes that federal dollars would help restore four historic but crumbling buildings and provide a showcase for the city’s musical heritage.
The high hopes for the New Orleans National Jazz Historical Park and the buildings themselves languished for years until Tuesday, when the Parks Service finally canceled its lease and turned the four structures back over to the city.
The decision to pull out of Armstrong comes after years of complaints from neighbors and historic preservationists that the federal government was doing little to protect the buildings in their care.
And it serves as a formal acknowledgement of the National Parks’ Service’s long focus on the Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint as the more appropriate venue for the kinds of educational and cultural activities that would befit the only national park dedicated to a specific musical genre.
"We really think that putting it back into the city’s hands really provides a better future for the park, takes it out of the status quo where it’s been stagnating," said Andy Ferrell, acting superintendent of the Jazz Historical Park and the Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve.
Exactly what will become of Perseverance Hall, Rabassa House, Reimann House, and the Caretaker’s House under the city’s leadership has yet to be determined, but those who have advocated for their restoration say the change is welcome.
“I think this is a necessary step, it’s the National Parks Service admitting this is not going to work,” said Leo Watermeier, a landlord who owns several buildings near the park and has long argued the Parks Service had neglected the buildings and allowed them to fall further into disrepair.
“I think this could be a big first step, a necessary step to get the buildings restored and back into use,” he said.
Exactly what the city will do with the buildings is still being worked out, according to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration.
“We recognize that these buildings are underutilized and in terrible condition,” Cantrell spokeswoman LaTonya Norton said in an email. “We are already exploring a wide range of options for funding of repairs as well as for ongoing operations and maintenance of both Armstrong Park and the Municipal Auditorium.”
“We are developing a comprehensive plan for these incredible assets and look forward to sharing that strategy in the coming months,” she added.
The National Parks Service was first given a free, 99-year lease to the four buildings under former Mayor Marc Morial and Congress pitched in $3 million for renovations to what were then already run-down buildings. Much of that money went toward renovating Perseverance Hall.
But the expectation of more federal support never materialized.
“It was neither our highest priority nor the city’s highest priority,” Ferrell said. “When I came on as acting superintendent, it was presented as something that had been languishing so I wanted to affect that change and get these buildings out of this kind of status quo where nothing was happening.”
The building also suffered from damage during Hurricane Katrina and now sit relatively unused and, with holes in their roofs and missing weatherboards that allowed water to leak inside.
Conditions got so bad that the buildings topped the Louisiana Landmark Society’s list of the most endangered sites in the city last year alongside the Municipal Auditorium, which has remained unrepaired since Katrina as the city has sparred with FEMA over repair costs.
“The national park service had been AWOL for years,” said Sandra Stokes, vice-president and co-chair of advocacy for the society. “Now that they have officially stepped aside it presents a wonderful opportunity for the city to step up to the plate and restore these important historic buildings.”
The national park designation itself will remain and will continue its programming at Mint, which is overseen by the Louisiana State Museum, where musicians hold free concerts several times a week, Ferrell said.
Watermeier, who served as park manager of Armstrong in the 1990s, said the return of the buildings could be what is needed to see the park fulfill its original purpose.
Armstrong “Was expected to have cultural and recreational activities. Those buildings were set aside for use of this type of thing but for various political reasons and what-not it has never come together,” he said. “Maybe this will be a catalyst.”