A groping allegation against the newly elected 2019 King Zulu prompted a news conference on Monday in which the president of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club insisted the group is taking the three-year-old allegation seriously and will investigate it.

Elroy James, who was named president of the 109-year-old club a week ago, said he and the club's board of directors first learned of the allegation against Naaman Stewart, 52, through media accounts.

James said the club has not been formally served with a lawsuit that a former Zulu employee filed June 29 against Stewart and the club. In it, she accuses Stewart of groping her in a stall of the women’s bathroom of the club early one morning in June 2015.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The woman also claims that after the alleged incident, she was fired, threatened and offered bribes to keep quiet about it.

“The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club does not take this lightly,” James said at a news conference inside the club’s headquarters on North Broad Street.

Still, James questioned the timing of the allegations, which came to light just days before a meeting last month in which the club’s membership ratified Stewart's May 27 election as King Zulu.

Can't see video below? Click here.

He won by a six-vote margin over 86-year-old George V. Rainey, who filed a grievance claiming irregularities in the vote tally.

Stewart's accuser came forward to police on June 26 with her assault allegation. She then filed a lawsuit against Stewart and the club on June 29, two days before the meeting.

The Advocate does not name purported victims of sexual assault.

In both her lawsuit and her report to police, the woman claims she was a bartender cleaning up when Stewart entered the restroom and tried to force himself upon her.

She told police that Stewart grabbed her breast before she fended him off. She claims he told her, “Why you don’t want to get with me? I have more money than the other members,” before threatening to lock her inside the club.

"Mr. Stewart solicited and then demanded sexual activity from the plaintiff," her lawsuit says. "Mr. Stewart groped and grabbed the plaintiff on several parts of her body."

She claims she was “assaulted and battered” by Stewart and then was fired after she reported the incident to “several Zulu employees and staff members.” She said she delayed reporting it to police out of fear.

The woman claims to have recorded the incident on her phone, although according to the police report, she did not immediately deliver the audio recording to police as she had promised.

In a copy of the recording provided to The Advocate, a woman and a man can be heard going back and forth about the man's request to "just let me look, and I'm gonna get out of here." Music plays in the background.

"No, Naaman! Not in here, Naaman," a woman says in the recording. “Naaman, I’m about to pee. No!”

Audio: Listen to recording of alleged 2015 sexual assault by new Zulu King Naaman Stewart A former bartender at the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club has accused the newly elected King Zulu, Naaman Stewart, 52, of sexually assaultin…

Police officers wrote it up as a misdemeanor sexual battery. They declined to seek an arrest warrant for Stewart, instead referring the case to prosecutors, according to a police report on the incident.

Asked about the club’s policies on sexual harassment, James said it has none.

“These allegations are new territory,” he said. "I think the board is committed to looking at that issue."

James said the club would respond more fully to the allegations once it receives a copy of the lawsuit.

As of now, he said, Stewart remains the duly elected King Zulu for the 2019 Carnival celebration.

James also aimed to distance the club from a statement that nola.com published June 30 from attorney Danatus King, calling the woman’s lawsuit “frivolous” and its timing “suspicious.”

James said King has represented the club in the past but not on this matter.

He acknowledged that the club wanted to let its big-name sponsors know “we’re aware of it and take it seriously.”

Outside the club, 84-year-old member Eustis Guillemet called the allegations against the club "ridiculous." He questioned the woman's motive.

"We have the best parties, the best coronation ball. It's the best partying place in the world. Why would she want to destroy all of that, especially going against Zulu?" Guillemet said. "I'd like to know who found her."