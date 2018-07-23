New Orleans officials are expanding the city's recycling drop-off program, citing increased demand for a service that was launched eight years ago.
Starting in August, the Department of Sanitation will open its Elysian Fields Avenue drop-off center for an extra day each month.
Instead of being open only on the second Saturday of each month, the center will accept items also on the fourth Saturday of the month. Drop-off hours will stay the same, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On those days, Orleans Parish residents can drop off paper products, seven types of plastics, metals, Mardi Gras beads, tires and glass. Light bulbs, electronics and batteries also are accepted, as are food scraps for composting.
The center also will hold "shred days" on Oct. 13 and Dec. 8, when residents can drop off up to 50 pounds of paper for shredding and recycling.
The drop-off center, at 2829 Elysian Fields Ave., opened in August 2010 and since then has recycled more than 1,100 tons of waste.
Since May 2011, the city has separately offered a free weekly curbside recycling program for small residential properties and small businesses. That program has recycled more than 48,000 tons of waste over that time.
The city works with Iron Mountain, CACRC, Republic Services and the Composting Network to recycle materials dropped off at the Elysian Fields site.
The curbside recycling program is managed by two of the city's longtime sanitation contractors, Richard's Disposal and Metro Disposal Services, and a third firm, Empire Janitorial Sales and Services.