When a law enforcement-loving 5-year-old boy was put on hospice Wednesday in Slidell, local officers and firefighters came together to bring him some early holiday cheer.
Mason Perez, who was placed on hospice due to a losing fight with brain cancer, loves first responders and their lights and sirens, according to the Slidell Police Department.
So police officers, deputies, firefighters and state troopers parked their units, lights flashing, outside Mason's house and sang in to the night with a group of Christmas carolers.
Slidell Police said Mason had been sleeping all day, but woke up and listened to the officers singing together outside his window. The carolers huddled together in Mason's front yard, lit up by the red and blue lights from the first responder vehicles that lined his street.
