The Sewerage & Water Board is still trying to fix a water main that broke on Claiborne Avenue early Friday morning, leaving streets flooded and triggering a boil water advisory for the Uptown area.

It was not clear how long it would take to fix the problem, as crews were still trying to determine exactly which pipe was gushing water near Soniat Street, S&WB spokesman Rich Rainey said.

Crews had thought the leak was coming from a 114-year-old, 30-inch main that serves the surrounding neighborhood, Rainey said. That was in part because the Uptown area saw a dramatic drop in pressure that started Friday morning.

But initial efforts to control the leak by focusing on that pipe have not succeeded and S&WB workers are giving attention to a 48-inch main that runs alongside the smaller pipe, Rainey said.

"We’re working both and we’re not seeing the reaction that we want," Rainey said. "So we’re going to continue to go to different valves until we see the water flow cease."

Crews are now trying to shut off valves on both mains to get the situation under control, he said. However, the valves are so old that they many would not close completely, requiring workers to move on to the next one to try to shut off the flow, he said.

The leak was first reported by city officials about 2:30 a.m. and a boil water advisory was sent out about two hours later, after pressure dropped dramatically in the area. Some residents reported the pressure was so low that not even a trickle would come out when they turned on the taps.

Residents in the area from South Carrollton Avenue to Napoleon Avenue and from South Claiborne Avenue to the Mississippi River are advised not to ingest or touch unboiled water until further notice.

Even once the leak is fixed, it will still be a long time before the boil water advisory can be lifted. Samples of water must be tested for contamination before the water is deemed safe to drink again, a process that typically takes about 24 hours.