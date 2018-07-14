A man housed at the Bridge City Center for Youth has been arrested on allegations of raping a fellow inmate inside a bathroom at the prison.
Jireh Martin, 18, was booked Thursday on a count of second-degree rape, authorities said.
The incident happened July 6 inside a restroom near a "recreational area" at the jail, said Beth Touchet-Morgan, a spokeswoman for the state Office of Juvenile Justice.
She said there are no cameras inside the bathroom, in accordance with federal law.
The victim underwent a sexual assault examination at a hospital, Touchet-Morgan said.
"An internal investigation is ongoing into the circumstances leading to the incident," she said. "Once the investigation is complete, appropriate employee disciplinary action will be taken if warranted. In addition, if warranted, additional security protocols and procedures will be put in force."
The Bridge City center, in Jefferson Parish, and other state detention facilities for juvenile offenders have long been plagued by violence, escapes and other breaches of discipline.