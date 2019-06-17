The Catholic order in charge of Holy Cross priests released a list last week of clerics faced with credible accusations of sexual abuse, and it included two clergymen with ties to New Orleans who have not been previously named.

Lawrence Dark and Archibald McDowell — who both are dead and previously served at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Mid-City — are among 14 priests named on the list published June 14.

The late Richard Nowery — once the pastor at Sacred Heart of Jesus — was also on the list, which included one seminarian. He had previously been unmasked as a suspected predator in the 57-name list of "credibly accused" priests and deacons that the Archdiocese of New Orleans published on Nov. 2.

While that list included 25 clerics belonging to religious orders, Archbishop Gregory Aymond cautioned at the time that more priests who had served in New Orleans might subsequently surface as orders reviewed their own records for allegations reported to them rather than to the archdiocese.

Last week’s disclosure from the Congregation of Holy Cross came as the nation’s Catholic bishops met in Baltimore to discuss strengthening accountability and transparency on complaints pertaining to the clergy sexual abuse crisis.

The disclosure followed similar ones from other religious orders and dioceses across America that are seeking to come clean with parishioners about the scandal, which has been going on for decades.

A letter from the Rev. William Lies, the head of the Congregation of Holy Cross’ personnel in the United States, read, “I share your frustration, anger and sadness at these revelations. I also share your desire for transparency and healing.”

He continued, “On behalf of the members of the (order), I apologize. I am profoundly sorry for the pain and suffering inflicted on anyone who has been abused or impacted in any way by the actions of our members.”

The order said it received multiple allegations in 1994 and 2008 of misconduct against Dark dating back to the 1960s and 1970s, when he served in New Orleans.

Aside from being Sacred Heart of Jesus’ assistant pastor, Dark — ordained in 1952 — made news a number of times as he pursued an interest in working with young people. Early in his career, he helped found a boarding school for delinquent teenage boys known as the Reynolds Institute, which eventually settled in a 60-acre campus near Ponchatoula, according to articles in The Times-Picayune.

He was the chaplain at Warren Easton Senior High School, a little more than a block away on Canal Street from Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. Additionally, the Holy Cross order tapped Dark to direct the construction of a retreat house for high school boys and college-age men on the north shore.

Dark also worked for a time at St. George’s College in Santiago, Chile, before he died in 1984 at about 59 years old, the Holy Cross order said.

Meanwhile, McDowell was permanently removed from the ministry in 1962, after the order had received multiple allegations of misconduct by him in Oregon, Indiana and Louisiana beginning as early as 1949 and lasting through the 1950s.

Ordained in 1933, McDowell was serving at Sacred Heart of Jesus toward the end of his clerical career, Times-Picayune articles show.

He also had stints at some of the Holy Cross order’s foremost educational institutions: St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas; the University of Portland in Oregon; and the University of Notre Dame near South Bend, Indiana. He died in 1994 at about age 89, the order said.

For his part, Nowery was accused of sexually abusing two boys in Austin, Texas, before undergoing treatment. He returned to ministry on the condition that he not have unsupervised interactions with children, but he was stripped of his post as Sacred Heart of Jesus’ pastor and removed from ministry after the church abuse crisis hit a fever pitch in Boston in 2002.

An early example of the church's changing policies following the Boston scandal, Nowery died in April 2018 at age 80.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Church closed following Hurricane Katrina, but the building still stands near Canal and Jefferson Davis Parkway. Nowery was credited with the idea for an assisted living center for the elderly that is adjacent to the church building.

The 182-year-old Congregation of Holy Cross counts roughly 1,200 members, including priests and brothers, worldwide. It is known for its commitment to education as well as its missions across the world.

Among its American schools is Holy Cross High in New Orleans, which for years operated in the Lower 9th Ward but relocated to a site in Gentilly after Katrina.

The University of Holy Cross in Algiers was started by a Catholic order of religious women associated with the founder of the Congregation of Holy Cross.

