Critics of Entergy's plans for a $210 million power plant in New Orleans East filed another lawsuit this week to try to block the project, their fourth since the City Council authorized the plant last year.
The latest suit takes the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to task for approving an air quality permit Entergy needed to break ground on the Michoud site where it will erect the plant.
The suit was filed a day before the council on Thursday agreed unanimously to let a previous 6-1 decision to approve the project stand but fined Entergy $5 million for its role in a scheme last year to pay actors to endorse the project.
The Deep South Center for Environmental Justice and the Alliance for Affordable Energy claim in the suit that the LDEQ should not have approved Entergy's application to renew its air quality permit for the site, which Entergy owns. An earlier power station formerly operated at the site.
They say Entergy submitted an original application to renew its permit 18 months before it expired, but then changed its application substantially to reflect the council's desire to have seven reciprocating internal combustion engines at the site. Although LDEQ asked for written comments on the revised application, there was never a separate public hearing on it, the plaintiffs contend.
The changes, however, were substantial enough to be considered an entirely new application, the plaintiffs argue. And because the changes were made a month after the deadline for such new applications, they say the permit should have been denied.
The LDEQ hasn't yet filed a response in court.
Critics of the proposed power plant have filed other lawsuits accusing the City Council of breaking the state's open meetings law when it considered the plant at two public meetings last year and of failing to consider all impacts the plant could have on surrounding neighborhoods.