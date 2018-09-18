New Orleans should limit short-term rentals to residential properties with a permanent occupant and should prohibit most multiple-unit properties from renting out more than a quarter of their units to tourists, the city's planning staff said in a report released late Tuesday.

The proposed changes would also allow short-term rentals in the French Quarter, where they are now largely prohibited; require higher per-night fees to fund affordable housing in the city; and require sites like Airbnb and HomeAway to share more data with the city about the properties listed on their platforms.

The recommendations are largely in line with calls from short-term rental opponents — and some hosts — who have been calling for allowing only those who live on their properties to get licenses. That is designed both to limit the number of rentals and to ensure that someone is accountable for the behavior of the visitors staying in the units, usually for two or three nights or perhaps a week.

The report from the City Planning Commission staff kicks off the final stretch of a push by the City Council to overhaul the city’s first attempt at regulating the widespread practice of renting out homes and apartments to tourists.

The rules, passed by the previous council, went into effect last year and have been widely criticized by opponents, who argue they have led to a proliferation of the rentals.

The planning staff, in a report for the commission, largely agreed with that view in its report, which is the first step in putting new regulations in place.

“With relatively lenient (short-term rental) regulations currently in place, the City Planning Commission staff recognizes the need to strengthen regulations, protecting New Orleans’ housing stock, ensuring New Orleans remains a place first and foremost for its citizens, and protecting the character of New Orleans’ unique neighborhoods,” according to the report.

There are now about 3,820 short-term rentals with active licenses in New Orleans. That’s down from a peak of almost 4,850 in April, before the City Council barred the administration from issuing new licenses or renewing old ones as the council prepared to look into overhauling the rules.

It’s not clear how many of the previously licensed properties are still operating as short-term rentals without city licenses.

Three types of short term rentals are now allowed in New Orleans. “Accessory rentals” allow the rental of one or more rooms or a half-double on owner-occupied properties. “Temporary rentals” allow the rental of an entire apartment, condo or house in a residential neighborhood for up to 90 days a year. And units in properties that are not in residential areas — such as apartment and condo complexes in the Central Business District — can be licensed as “commercial rentals” without any time restrictions.

The new report primarily takes aim at the "temporary rentals," which are both the most common and the ones that have drawn the most frequent complaints about their effects on neighborhoods and the city's supply of affordable housing for long-term residents.

Though originally pitched as a way for residents to rent out their properties temporarily while they were away from the city, they have been used as “de facto whole-home rentals” on a year-round basis, according to the report, and in many cases individuals or companies have rented out multiple properties on temporary licenses.

“This has led to quality-of-life issues, such as noise, loss of neighborhood character, and other impacts. ... These negative impacts are exacerbated in residential areas, where most of the temporary licenses are located,” according to the report.

Under the proposed rules, the temporary and accessory licenses would be eliminated.

Instead, short-term rentals would be allowed in residential areas only in houses or other units that have a permanent occupant. Owners or renters would be allowed to rent out up to three rooms in the unit they occupy. Owners would be allowed to rent out a full apartment on a property where they reside, as long as there are no more than four units on the site.

Commercial rentals would still be allowed, but, in most areas of the city, only up to a quarter of the units in a building could be used as short-term rentals.

Exceptions would be made for some areas, such as Canal Street, where planners have been trying to encourage the use of long-vacant space on upper floors above street-level stores.

Commercial licenses would also be banned in residential neighborhoods. That comes after some property owners have come into conflict with neighbors by turning former corner stores into short-term rentals or seeking to get commercial zoning on what had been residential properties.

The report suggests that the City Council could create another type of short-term rental that would allow a whole home to be rented out for up to 14 days a year, to cover cases where an owner wants to rent out their property during special events such as Carnival or Jazzfest. But the report cautions that such restrictions would be difficult to enforce — a problem that cropped up with the thousands of "temporary licenses" issued under the old system.

To make enforcement easier, the report also recommends requiring platforms, such as Airbnb, that arrange the booking of short-term rentals to provide regular reports to the city with full information on all listings on their site. Currently, the platforms are required to provide only "anonymized" data about listings, without information on specific addresses, which has complicated enforcement efforts.

The platforms would also be required to collect and remit taxes to the city. Currently, Airbnb does so but other platforms do not.

The report also recommends the city increase the $1-per-night fee it collects from short-term rentals — to support creation of more affordable long-term housing — to $8 per night.

In another major change, the report recommends allowing short-term rentals in the French Quarter. Currently, they are banned there except for a stretch of Bourbon Street. The report argues that lifting that ban would make the rules uniform across the city.

The recommendations will be presented to the City Planning Commission on Sept. 25. The commission can then make whatever changes it wants before deciding whether to recommend the City Council adopt or reject them.

The council then can make additional changes before voting on the proposal. If it passes, it would have to go back through the City Planning Commission for another review before coming back to the City Council for a final vote.