A divided Housing Authority of New Orleans board could not agree this week on a controversial land swap with the Orleans Parish School Board, despite Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s support for the plan.
The board’s 3-3 vote effectively kills, at least for now, a request for federal approval of HANO’s transfer of land near the new Booker T. Washington High School in the B.W. Cooper neighborhood to the school board.
That transfer, in turn, would have cleared the way for the OPSB to give HANO the McDonogh No. 7 building on Milan Street, which now houses Audubon Charter School.
HANO would have also snagged the Clio Street site that once housed Florence J. Chester Elementary and the South Rocheblave Street site that once housed James Durham Junior High School.
The decision followed a debate that exposed sharp divisions over strategies for increasing affordable housing in higher-income areas.
More to come.