After identifying multiple cases of whooping cough among students, Metairie Park Country Day School’s Early Childhood Center and Lower School will close a week early, officials said.

On Friday, school officials confirmed that five cases of pertussis, which is more commonly known as whooping cough, were identified among students at the school. While highly contagious, the disease is only rarely life-threatening, according to experts.

The school canceled the final week of classes, which was supposed to start Monday, to “minimize the risk to our most vulnerable students” and to allow “for a more thorough and complete sanitation of four facilities,” school officials said in a statement.

“We recognize this decision may inconvenience some of our families,” according to the statement. “Our commitment, first and foremost, is to the safety of our students, faculty, and staff.”

Pertussis is characterized by bursts of uncontrollable and violent coughing, followed by wheezing that gave the disease its more common name, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

But while it is considered a highly contagious disease by the CDC — which requires public health officials to report confirmed cases — it is rare for the pertussis to result in life-threatening complications outside of high-risk groups such as infants under a year old, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems, said Dr. Joseph Kanter, assistant state health officer for the Louisiana Department of Health.

“It’s usually a mild and self-limiting disease to that point where a lot of people have it and don’t even get checked and diagnosed with it,” Kanter said. It can also be hard to pin down the exact number of cases since pertussis shares symptoms with many other diseases and tests can often result in false positives.

Pertussis is a bacteria that can be spread if an infected person coughs or sneezes on someone else, Kanter said.

There are usually between 50 and 150 cases reported in Louisiana each year and its not uncommon to see clusters in schools or day cares, he said. About 120 cases were reported in the state in 2017, though because cases are often not diagnosed the actual number is likely higher, he said.

Across the United States, between 10,000 cases and 40,000 cases of pertussis are reported each year and only about 20 fatalities, according to the Centers for Disease Control. That’s substantially lower than the rate of fatal complications associated with the flu.

Before vaccines for pertussis became routine in the 1940s, there were typically hundreds of thousands of cases reported in the United States, Kanter said.

The CDC recommends children be vaccinated against pertussis throughout their childhood and again in their early teens. Vaccination rates in the state are good, though the effectiveness of the vaccines tend to wane over time, Kanter said.

The Office of Public Health is continuing to look into the situation and Kanter said it’s not out of the question that a few more cases will be confirmed.