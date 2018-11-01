Three people were injured Thursday morning after a possible tornado touched down in Washington Parish amid severe weather, according to a report from WWL-TV.

A mobile home was destroyed and two people were hurt off LA 439 near Bogalusa where the possible tornado occurred, according to Washington Parish officials. Another home's roof collapsed nearby, causing injuries to one woman who had to be hospitalized.

The storms whipped through south Louisiana early in the morning, causing localized flooding through Orleans Parish as well as widespread power outages and damage on the North Shore.

