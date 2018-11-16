Harahan Mayor Tina Miceli and her sole ally on the council walked out of the City Council meeting shortly after it began Thursday night, leaving the proceedings to Mayor Pro Tempore Tim Baudier, who will take over as mayor in January.
Miceli would not comment on her early departure or what it says about the final regular council meeting scheduled for next month, which caps four years of acrimonious public battles, first with a four-member bloc on the council and, more recently, with Police Chief Tim Walker. Baudier defeated Miceli by a 52-48 margin on Nov. 6.
Miceli and Councilwoman Susan Benton left the meeting during a presentation by the firm that audits the city's finances. After a brief recess, Baudier resumed the meeting.
Benton, who qualified for the Dec. 8 runoff for three of the remaining five council seats before dropping out this week, issued a statement Friday morning addressing the walkout and her withdrawal from the race. She invoked the name of Jefferson Parish Councilman Paul Johnston, a former Harahan mayor who endorsed Baudier in the election.
"The political machine of Paul Johnston has made sure that decent, honest people will not be running for office in Harahan," Benton said. "No one outside their group will be willing to submit themselves to the brutal, relentless attacks that the mayor and I endured for four years."
"Even after the mayor lost and I withdrew from the runoff, their faction came out in force to continue their attacks at the November meeting," she continued. "Miceli cleaned up an impossibly chaotic, corrupt and mishandled City Hall to no avail and certainly little gratitude."
Miceli twice campaigned on her outsider status and focused much of her four-year tenure on cleaning up the city's finances and combating political favoritism in government. A rift quickly gre between her and council members Baudier, Dana Huete, Carrie Wheeler and Craig Johnston -- Paul Johnston's son -- but her detractors have rejected the idea that they were defending a "good ol' boy" system. They accuse Miceli of having a "my way or the highway" management style that makes her impossible to work with and say she has burned her own political bridges.
Paul Johnston called Benton's claim “totally ridiculous,” saying he didn’t support the mayor because she didn’t work with the council and the police chief, citing their frequent complaints that they could not get budget numbers from her.
“The reason why I didn’t support the mayor is I didn’t feel the mayor was transparent,” he said. “I didn’t like the way she was running the city because of the fact that she wasn’t giving the council members the numbers they needed.”
“There was just a lot of things in general, she was difficult to deal with, and all in all I felt it was time to find someone who was more transparent who would do a better job of running the city.”
Baudier said he wasn't sure Miceli would come to Thursday's meeting and was "prepared for anything." Saying he will chair the meeting next month if necessary, he declined to talk about the acrimony of the past.
"It's a new day for Harahan, and I want to move forward and bring my city back to being the city of friendship that we once were,” he said.